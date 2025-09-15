KCLMB Invites Public to Share Ideas or Investing in Low Income Communities

The Kent County Local Management Board (KCLMB) invites the public to share ideas and perspectives on how to best reinvest in low income communities thanks to new funding from the Maryland Office of Social Equity. The forum will be held on Wednesday September 24th at 6pm at Washington College’s Innovation Plant (800 High St.)

The Cannabis Reform Act legalized adult-use recreational cannabis and led to the establishment of the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund (CRRF). A portion of the sales tax from adult-use recreational cannabis sales is allocated to the CRRF.

The purpose of the fund is to address the impact of past cannabis prohibition on communities such as those disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, and the repercussions that this had on individuals, their families, and our communities. The Kent County Commissioners have tasked the Local Management Board (KCLMB) to manage Kent County’s local allocation of these funds, guided by community input.*

Local Management Boards are designed to work with communities to set goals, align efforts, and invest in strategies to support children and families. The current set of goals** was built this year through door knocking interviews, student engaged research at Washington College, and a series of community conversations, much of which complements the spirit and purpose of the CRRF. We will be building on this and other community input to develop a grant application to be released in the coming months.

The legislation requires that CRRF funds be used for the following purposes:

Behavioral Health Crisis Response Services

Education and After-School programs

Truancy and Absenteeism Intervention

Housing and Homelessness Prevention

Job Training and Workforce Development

Community Childcare and Recreational Services

Programs that Benefit Individuals and Families Impacted by Incarceration

Uses of the funds can include capital expenses, services, programming, transportation, and materials and vendors for community events. Funds may not be used for law enforcement activities or for uses already budgeted from other grants or revenue.

KCLMB is seeking input on which of these uses are priorities for residents and what kinds of investments would make the most impact. During the forum we will discuss issues and strategies, as well as the grant application structure and requirements. Dinner and a kids corner will be included.

*The KCLMB was designated to make recommendations for the use of, and to administer the funds in Kent County, as established through County Ordinance Bill No. 2-2025, passed on May 6th 2025 and effective as of June 20th 2025.

Contact: Rosemary Ramsey Granillo, Director, KCLMB

[email protected]

410-810-2673

**https://sites.google.com/everydaycanvassing.org/knockcommunityconvos/home?authuser=0