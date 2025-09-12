MassoniArt Exhibition: Marcy Dunn Ramsey Summer In The Aerie

Marcy Dunn Ramsey
Summer In The Aerie
September 20 – October 12, 2025
Reception / Artist Talk: Saturday, September 20, 11am – 1 pm
First Friday – October 3, 5-7pm
MassoniArt is proud to present Summer in the Aerie, a small collection of new work produced this summer in Marcy Dunn Ramsey’s studio overlooking the Chester River. The exhibit will be featured in our gallery along with sculptor, Claire McCardle, from September 20 – October 12.
Marcy’s work will be on exhibit in our 113 South Cross Street gallery. Hours during the show are Thursday – Friday, 11am – 4pm, Saturday, 10am – 5 pm, and Sunday 11am – 2pm. Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting Carla Massoni. 410-708-4512
In addition to featured exhibitions, MassoniArt continues its tradition of showcasing a diverse selection of works by represented gallery artists throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to explore the full breadth of the gallery’s offerings during their visit.
