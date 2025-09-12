GCA Announces “The Kitchen Sink of Horrors” Fundraiser Concert and Costume Contest

The Garfield Center for the Arts has added a fun, Halloween-themed event to their 2025 schedule that will present an evening of music and feature a Costume Contest. “The Kitchen Sink of Horrors” will be presented on the GCA stage on Saturday, October 25th, starting at 8:00 PM. The concert is a fundraiser to support the GCA in advance of their capital improvements campaign.

The audience will be treated to a spirited concert that features song performances by an incredible lineup of great performers who have appeared on our stage. There will also be a costume contest where attendees may come dressed in their best Halloween costume. The GCA judges will choose a third, second and first place winner that evening! Signup for the contest will occur on site as attendees arrive. You do not need to come to the event in costume, and costumed attendees are not required to enter the contest.

Performers include Erin Bradley, Heather Joyce-Byers, Nic Carter, Shannon Carter, Brad Chaires, Olivia Coppage, Russell Laing, Dylan Lyles, Stevie Lyles, Maya McGrory, Matthew Newman, Heather Robuck, JW Ruth, Annie Sparks, and Brian Whitaker.

The event’s Master of Ceremonies is everyone’s favorite comedic performer, Jen Friedman!

Tickets are $25.00 each and are available online anytime through Eventbrite or at www.garfieldcenter.org. Tickets may also be purchased during Box Office hours in the GCA lobby, at 210 High Street in Chestertown, or over the phone, at 410-810-2060. Box Office Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

