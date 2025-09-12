Chestertown Flashback: Bonnett Bar Mitzvah

We’re flashing back to the 50s this week. In this January 1957 photograph, Fred Bonnett of Chestertown is celebrating his bar mitzvah, the Jewish ceremony marking a 13 year old’s coming-of-age. Bonnett’s Department Store, founded by Fred’s grandparents Benjamin L. Bonnett and Yetta Dahne Bonnett, was a mainstay of Chestertown’s business district for much of the 20th century. An ad in the Chestertown Transcript of May 2, 1925 boasts of “a complete line of Ladies Suits and Spring Coats, Men’s and Boys’ Suits and Coats, Men’s and Boys’ under Garments, Ladies’, Men’s and Boys’ Shoes” and “Bed spreads, sheetings and many other useful articles”

Stories from the Bonnett family’s experience in Kent County will be featured along with other families’ stories in the Historical Society’s upcoming exhibit, On New Shores: A History of Jewish Lives in Kent County. An reception celebrating the exhibit opening will be held from 5 -7 p.m. on October 3 at the Bordley History Center, followed by two more events that weekend. At 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 4, Susan Hollins will present a piano concert, Jewish Composers of the Immigration Era, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and on Sunday, October 5, a panel discussion about the exhibit and related topics will take place at Kent Cultural Alliance at 2 p.m. All are welcome! Image Courtesy of Jan Bonnett Gavin.