Venue Change for Adam Weiner Concert to Garfield Center for the Arts

The concert featuring Adam Weiner, the founder and frontman of Low Cut Connie, who will perform a solo concert on Thursday, September 18 has been moved from Church Hill Theatre to the Garfield Center of the Arts in Chestertown, Md.

During a recent routine inspection, we discovered that Church Hill Theatre’s roof and a roof truss require full replacement. To prioritize the safety of our patrons, performers, and staff, we are temporarily pausing all performances while we begin work on these essential repairs.

This short-term closure marks the beginning of a long-term investment in the future of our beloved theatre. We’re committed to ensuring that Church Hill Theatre remains a safe, vibrant space for the arts for years to come.

In the coming days, we’ll share updates regarding scheduled events and ways you can support CHT during this time. Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we take this important step forward.

The six-person Low Cut Connie band is both a crowd and critics’ favorite. Weiner, as the front man bestows his piano skills, original songs, and remarkable onstage persona to any performance.

Weiner was a solo pianist before forming the band, touring North America and Europe and playing in bars, warehouses, pubs—wherever he found a piano and an eager audience. He will bring both that spontaneous verve and some of his later songs to the performance at the Garfield. Weiner is appearing locally at the request of Shelagh Grasso (veteran director at both CHT and GCA), who was his high school teacher and mentor in South Jersey. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear an international star in a small and intimate performance space. Don’t miss it!

Adam Weiner will perform on Thursday, September 18, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $40. The Garfield Center of the Arts is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, Maryland. Tickets are available on the CHT website: churchhilltheatre.org or by calling the CHT office at (410) 556-6003.