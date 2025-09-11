UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Offers New State-of-the-Art MRI

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center (UM SMC) at Chestertown recently acquired a new state-of-the-art MRI machine at its diagnostics center located at 100 Brown Street. The new MRI replaces an older machine and represents substantial advancements in patient imaging technology.

“The new MRI features an 80 cm. bore that will increase access and comfort for larger patients and for those who suffer from anxiety or claustrophobia,” said Kelly Bottomley, Regional Manager, Radiology, UM Shore Regional Health. “In addition, it produces high-quality images made possible by using the latest innovations in digital imagery, and with flex coil technology, we will be able to offer a wider array of exams.”

“A full retrofit of the space housing the MRI was completed over the summer to ensure all safety standards were met or exceeded,” said Katelyn Roskosky, Construction and Facilities Manager, UM SRH. “We are thankful to our project and construction teams, who worked tirelessly to bring MRI services back on-line in Chestertown so quickly.”

The Chester River Health Foundation has committed $1.2 million toward the purchase and renovations, including an initial gift of $600,000. If you are interested in making a gift to support this important project for our community, visit umcrhf.org/donate.

“The Foundation’s steadfast support is bringing our community the power of state-of-the-art MRI technology improving the ability to diagnose and care for more patients close to home,” said Zack Royston, Executive Director/VP of Rural Health, UM SMC at Chestertown.

MRIs are now available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. To schedule an MRI at Chestertown or any other UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) imaging location, call 443-225-7474.

UM SMC at Chestertown is a University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) hospital; UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.