September 11, 2001 by Al Sikes

My wife and I were living in New York City on September 11, 2001. The attack on New York and targets in Washington and Pennsylvania were sobering. Sobering is a 2025 word; time has rounded the catastrophic edges of the day.

The day after the attack my wife and I joined a packed Church at 7 West 55th Street. Presiding were a Rabbi, a Christian pastor and an Iman. We held hands while singing together of reconciliation and peace—we went beyond the strictly human.

But as we flipped the page that night the more human response was already taking form—we had been shocked into a defensive crouch and the national conversation about better defensive tactics was soon to begin. And less than a month later we attacked Afghanistan. After all this coordinated attack included our nation’s Capitol.

Returning to the church service and the pleas for reconciliation and peace. Yes, I know, “divinely conceived” is for many arguable. Persons can even argue “reconciliation and peace” are simply informed by some universal creed. But if we throw out transcendence, the words “reconciliation” and “peace” are simply transitory fragments. They don’t bite and stick. Where is the precedent?

I am reminded of Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple whose life deteriorated in plain view. Jobs, as he reflected, mused: “I want to put a ding in the Universe.”

Two thousand years from now Jobs will be forgotten, actually much sooner. The real “ding” was the birth and life of Jesus. And here we were 2000 years later honoring his initial commandments:

“‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” and Love your neighbor as yourself.[”

And for a time we seemed to understand. The most frequent question of one NY neighbor to another was “How are you doing?” Remarkably, it was often strangers asking strangers.

I have spent some time in high altitude politics; I walked away understanding that at best I was helping to secure a transient outcome. One that would be fragile as persons of differing points of view succeeded me.

All of us have insecurities—even the most accomplished, by earthly standards. And I would guess that most people struggle to look beyond the grave which turned out to be September 11th’s conclusion.

When my wife and I went to Mt. Sinai hospital on the afternoon of the 11th to give blood for the injured, we were told blood supply was not crucial—the attackers had killed not maimed. When we held hands in that church setting we were mourning the dead and hoping for the living.

September 11th was real and historic. People were not willing to just move on. So lacking the Internet scribes of today, men and women of the cloth struggled to both heal and explain. They reached back to holy men and women and philosophers.

Now as churches close and Internet podcasters proliferate, I think back to Tim Keller who led Redeemer Presbyterian in New York and a story he included in his sermon following 9/11.

Tim reflected: “Miroslav Volf is a Croatian Christian who has been through his share of suffering. It so happened that he was speaking at the United Nations prayer breakfast on September 11. Enormous problems happen, Volf says, when we exclude our enemy from the community of humans and when we exclude ourselves from the community of sinners, when we forget that our enemy is not a subhuman monster but a human being, when we forget that we are not the perfect good but also flawed persons. By remembering this, our hatred doesn’t kill us or absorb us, and we can actually go out and work for justice.”

September 11th is still vivid in my memory and the need for “peacekeepers” even more so. Peacemakers at home and abroad.