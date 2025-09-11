Design With Jenn Martella: “Lexon”, circa Third Quarter, 18th Century

“Lexon”, also known as the Burris-Brockmeyer Farm, in located in Queen Anne County on the outskirts of Centreville. “Lexon” is listed in both the Maryland Heritage Trust and the US National Register of Historic Places for its being an excellent example of a “single pile” (rectangular floor plan, one-room deep) house. The original part of the house is the two-story brick structure that was painted white at some point in its long life. Lexon personifies the range of the county’s colonial residential styles from the Georgian manor houses to the story and a half houses of successful farmers. As befitting a blend of styles, the original house was simply detailed with window headers of a rowlock row below a jack arch and a square section water table.

This photograph was taken in 1989 and shows how “Lexon” changed through the centuries with additions of a wood framed wing and the hipped roof porch. The house’s orientation changed too- in the late 18th century, there was no bridge over the Corsica River so the long approach to the house was by land. In the early 1800’s, the house’s orientation changed to the street approach.

My visit was in the early afternoon when the massive trees cast wide areas of shade onto the lawn. As I drove around the house, the side elevation came into view, showing its simple gable roof massing and one-room deep floor plan. The back door stoop’s steps lead to the lawn facing the road. The blend of the original reddish brick and the later paint layer adds texture and character to the facades. The small structure attached to the house is the exterior access to the basement.

After I parked my car, I paused under the overhanging branches of a massive oak tree to study the juxtaposition of the original brick structure of Flemish bond brick and the addition that was built in 2000. The addition is connected to the house by a short passage and the new wing’s perpendicular orientation is set back in homage to the original house. The addition’s one room deep plan and gable roof echoes the original house’s massing but its exterior color palette and materials of brick, siding and a red metal roof clearly identify it as a 21st century addition.

The side wall of the addition overlooks the large pool that is surrounded by fencing and mature trees. The pool area is connected to the addition by the shed roofed screened porch.

How can one resist the charm of a diminutive scale? Strolling around the cleared grounds of this 10 acre haven of peace and privacy, I soon discovered several birdhouses and this charming playhouse tucked into the enclosure of the woods along the lawn. No doubt the next owners’ children or grandchildren will enjoy this cozy hide-a-way!

I began my tour of the house at the foyer. The paneled slate blue entry door is the mirror image of the entry door at the opposite wall and I admired the elegant simplicity of the “U”-shaped stair that rises to the attic level. The trim and moldings introduce the classic Federal and Greek Revival interior detailing and the beautiful pine flooring in this original wing of the house. The foyer’s wide wall opening frames the view of the living room.

The elegant room’s white upholstered furnishings stand out against the deep slate blue walls. I admired how the 9/6 windows with their picture frame molding rest on the top of the chair rail so it becomes a continuous band around the room and the transparency of the coffee table’s glass top over the Oriental rug.

The dining room’s color palette echoes the living room’s slate blue walls with white trim. An arched opening is cleverly tucked under the stair landing to access the foyer. I admired the mix of antiques and the table’s contemporary glass top that maintains the room’s spatial volume and highlights the Oriental rug. The period chandelier is the perfect finishing touch.

From the original part of the house, a wide doorway from the dining room leads to a single loaded hall that connects the original wing to the addition. Off the hall is the laundry and full bath and then the hall ends at this delightful family room that is part of the open plan family-porch-kitchen open plan. I loved the deep olive walls, the white bespoke millwork and the eclectic mix of antiques, especially the chopping block that is now an end table and the breakfast table. The latter has metal ends and two circular metal recesses with a metal strap, placed at diagonal corners that I surmised must have become ashtrays during card games.

The family room’s black stove pipe fireplace becomes a sculptural element and I admired how the large vintage poster is aligned with the windows that surround it. The open French doors beckoned me into the adjacent screened porch.

Not surprisingly, the screened porch was my fave room for its wide screened panels, the stained wood slat ceiling that follows the angle of the sloped rafters and the random bluestone flooring, perfectly scaled for the size of the room. I especially admired how the horizontal trim was coordinated with the height of the sleek contemporary furnishings so there are unobstructed panoramic views of the pool. The porch’s close proximity to the pool makes is a convenient spot for respite from too much sun. In the evening, the carriage lamps must cast a soft glow to encourage relaxation.

The open plan layout gives the kitchen a long vista to the Family Room. The width of the kitchen accommodates cabinets on both exterior walls plus an island with bar stools with ample room for circulation. The kitchen is this cook’s dream with its warm wood Craftsman style cabinets, granite countertops, farmhouse sink and stainless steel appliances.

I could well imagine sitting at the built-in desk area to write my House of the Week columns. The countertop could also be a great surface for crafts or a buffet for entertaining. Next to the kitchen are two storage rooms for pantry items or general storage. Recessed French doors open onto the sidewalk that leads to the parking area for convenient unloading of groceries from one’s car.

Behind the Family Room’s millwork is a staircase to the Primary Ensuite that spans the length of the family room and kitchen below. At the top of the stair is this cozy space that is furnished as an office. With its wrap-around windows that offer panoramic bird’s eye views of the landscape, it could also be a sitting room for the Primary Ensuite.

The wall of bespoke millwork with a mix of cabinet doors with vintage wrought-iron hardware and open shelving offers ample storage for office needs. The sofa and chest of drawers could also provide extra sleeping space for guests.

The Primary bedroom has spatial volume from its tray ceiling and the white ceiling and walls reflect the sunlight from the windows in the gable wall. The wood pencil post bedframe and the other wood furnishings add warmth to the space. I especially liked how the bedframe’s posts fit perfectly against the high knee wall. The blue accent pillows pick up the blue from the large rug over the beautiful curly maple flooring in this serene space for relaxation and rest.

The short hall off the stair passes the spacious Primary Bath and a walk-in closet and two other walk-in closets. The bathroom’s white pitched ceiling and white walls make the space feel even larger than it is and the blue diamond tiles are colorful accents. Opposite the tub are cabinetry with dual lavatories and space for a dressing table.

To explore the second floor, I circled back to the foyer and went up the stair that ends at an enlarged landing connecting the two guest bedrooms. The stair continues up to the attic level. The vertical paneling, table and lamp and the window at the landing enhances the space to make it more than just a landing. The vista to the adjacent bedroom’s fireplace enticed me to tour that room first.

This spacious guest bedroom is located over the dining room so it has windows at all exterior walls. The door divides the spacious room into sleeping and sitting areas. The gorgeous wide plank wood floors and the original paneling surround of the fireplace adds a special character to this charming room.

The hall bath’s compact arrangement serves both guest rooms. The vintage style pedestal lavatory, tiled walls, wainscot and floors, and the window creates a very appealing space. I especially admired the deep blue color of the tile flooring.

The other guest bedroom is located over the living room and its light blue walls and Oriental rugs create a serene space for rest and relaxation. Like the other guest bedroom, there are windows on all three exterior walls and a fireplace. I especially liked the iron bedframe that I believe is a Charles P. Rogers design.

It is always a special pleasure to feature one of the Eastern Shore’s historic houses, especially a US National Register of Historic Places property. Past and present coexist in this rare jewel dating from the 18th century. The house and grounds have been lovingly cared for by the owners who appreciate their being stewards of a historic house. Classic Federal and Greek Revival interior details, preserved pine flooring, mantels, moldings, original partitioning and paneled walls and the beautiful staircase that rises to three levels are design elements not often found today. The addition provides an open plan family-screened porch-kitchen layout for today’s lifestyle. The fenced pool, luscious gardens and open expanse of lawn for outdoor enjoyment are surrounded by dense trees that stretch to the boundary of the 10 acre property to provide privacy. The property also has a large barn/garage with a partial second floor, as well as an attic and basement for storage. “Lexon” offers the best of historic context and modern conveniences-what a treasure!

Photography by HomeVisit, Craig Westerman, www.homevisit.com , 833-643-0445

Historic Photo by Ronald L. Andrews, courtesy of the Department of Planning, Maryland Historic Trust, Maryland’s National Register Properties.

