Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: The Politics of Rising Energy Costs for Wes Moore and his Opponents

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.
This week, Len and Clayton discuss the growing issue of raising energy costs in the state of Maryland the political consequences for Governor Wes Moore and those seking to replace him.They also share their “Hot Takes” for the week.
This podcast is approximately 15 minutes in length.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.