HOME Artist Residency at Kent Cultural Alliance

The Kent Cultural Alliance announces the start of the fall session of its SFW Resident Artist Program. Three exciting artists will join KCA this fall for “HOME” – a community based artist residency in partnership with Kent Attainable Housing, Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore, and the Talbot Interfaith Shelter.

Artists Claudio Beorchia (Refrontolo, Italy), Peter Bruun (Damariscotta, Maine) and Rachel Seburn (Brooklyn, New York) will join KCA for this six-week residency session, creating engaging works that shed light on housing security and equity, as well as healthy and safe homes, here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Claudio Beorchia is an interdisciplinary and site-responsive artist who often works through participatory and relational practices. He studied Design and Visual Arts at Iuav University in Venice and at the Fine Arts Academy Brera in Milan. He holds a PhD in Design Sciences at Iuav University Doctorate School. His doctoral research focused on the design of learning situations and educational environments. He often works through art residencies and has participated in more than 30 programs. He has been artist in residence in many European countries, in China, Japan and the United States. https://www.claudiobeorchia.it

Peter Bruun is an artist and community-builder living in Maine. His work grows out of a belief that art can be a bridge between people, creating openings for compassion, reflection, and connection. Trained as a painter, he has developed a practice that moves fluidly between the studio and public spaces, drawing on both traditions of figurative art-making and social practice. At the center of his work is a conviction that art can accompany us through our hardest passages, offering grace and recognition. Whether through his drawings, collaborative installations, or his work convening communities, Bruun’s practice continues to ask how creativity can help us live more openly with one another. https://bruunstudios.com/

Rachel Lea Seburn is a Canadian transdisciplinary artist living in Brooklyn, NY. She received an MFA from the University of Georgia in 2023. Mediums include sculpture, painting, public art, installation, super 8 film, sound and curatorial. Her work is mainly concentrated outside the gallery as public art and architectural interventions. She is a sculpture educator, with a focus on collaborative student-led public projects, and co-runs the Temporary School with art educator Lisa Novak. She is half of the twin art practice Temporary Investments, and co-founder of the transient gallery Parking Lot Platform. She is an initiator, collaborator, and will forever question our built environment and sculptures’ role in it. https://rachelseburn.com

KCA looks forward to going “back to school” this fall. Two of these visiting artists will lead workshops at Kent County High School and Kent County Middle School, and one will work with seniors in our community through a workshop at Upper Shore Aging.

Public events for HOME are as follows:

Monday, September 29, 2025 – MEET THE ARTISTS at KCA at 5 pm. This is a formal presentation by each of the artists about their work and lives as artists. There will be an opportunity for Q&A followed by a light reception.

Saturday, October 18, 2025 – OPEN STUDIO at KCA from 11 am to 2 pm. This event provides the public an opportunity to engage with the artists while they are at work in their studio preparing for the HOME Exhibition.

Friday, October 31 – OPENING NIGHT at KCA from 5-8 pm. Join us for the opening of HOME: An SFW Residency Exhibit.

Saturday, November 1, 2025 – ARTISTS’ TALK at KCA at 1:00pm. Join us for this more formal presentation of new work created by these resident artists. The presentation will be followed by a light reception.

Exhibit Hours:

Wednesdays – Fridays from 10 am to 4 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm through Dec. 13..

This residency is made possible by a generous grant from the SFW Foundation, with additional support from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, the Maryland State Arts Council, and The Hedgelawn Foundation.

For more information, please contact the Kent Cultural Alliance at 410-778-3700 or visit www.kentculture.org