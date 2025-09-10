A New Hopital Progress Report: A Chat with Shore Regional Health’s LuAnn Brady and Rebecca Bair

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the Mid-Shore’s new regional hospital starts to show construction progress to motorists on Route 50 outside of Easton, it seemed like a perfect time to get an update on the progress from those who know.

LuAnn Brady, their chief operating office, and Rebecca Bair, its vice president of philanthropy, were kind enough to stop by the Spy studio the other day to share where things stand as of September. That would include the remarkable and extremely moving story of how this critically important project received a landmark $25 million anonymous gift, which pushed fundraising past $62 million toward the $100 million goal.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about the new hospital or make a donation please go here.