Spy Exit Interview: A Chat with Outgoing Academy Art Museum Board Chair Donna Alpi

Almost since the Spy started in 2009, we have reached out to some of the Mid-Shore’s most respected leaders as they transition off or retire from critically important positions in our region. From college presidents to successful nonprofit directors, the Spy Exit interviews has captured a moment of time in our collective history that time and again offers real lessons in leadership and imagination.

We continue this series with outgoing Academy Art Museum board chair Donna Alpi during a particularly important time in its history. Credited with guiding the AAM through the challenges of staff leadership changes, its innovative partnership with the Air Bridges project, and the extraordinary perseverance of the board and curatorial staff to bring the Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection exhibition, the largest and most resource-intensive undertaken in AAM history, Donna shares her experiences and lessons learned as she prepares to handle over board leadership to Talbot County’s Christine Martin this month.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here.