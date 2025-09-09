 Lyon Rum’s Golden Hour to Host Fall Jazz Residency with SPH+2

The Golden Hour {Rum Room}, Windon Distilling Company’s new tasting room & event space, is thrilled to welcome local saxophonist/composer Stephen Philip Harvey back for a monthly jazz residency this fall. After an incredible response to the five-month sold-out residency earlier this year, Harvey and his trio (SPH+2) return this month for another series of intimate concerts, featuring original music and stellar cocktails. The first show in the series is set for Friday, September 19, with doors

opening at 5pm for cocktails and one dynamic set from 6-7:30pm. Tickets are $40 and available from Windon Distilling here. Following the September date the trio will perform again on October 17, November 21, and December 19. The November show will be a very special live recording session, as Harvey composed an array of songs during this two-part residency. Jaime Windon, owner of Windon Distilling Company, is bursting with excitement for the return of jazz nights. “Stephen and his fellow musicians are phenomenal. Being able to showcase such incredible artists in my new favorite feels like an absolute dream,” she says. Adding, “Listening to original music that was inspired by the Golden Hour is sublime!”

For more information about the Golden Hour, please visit

https://www.lyonrum.com/ golden-hour/. For more information on Harvey and his music, please visit

www.stephenpharvey.com.

Other Relevant Links:

Ticket Link – https://checkout.square. site/merchant/ML99JHEJ0G5N0/ checkout/ IGN3VOK4DW7IAR5PCP7BMOSR