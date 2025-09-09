Emmy-Winning Journalist, Renowned Authors, Musicians, and Local Artists This Fall at Washington College

Washington College invites the community to their Chestertown campus this fall for a lineup of public events, including book readings, a musical performance, history tours and artist talks, and a lecture by an award-winning investigative journalist.

A Bilingual Public Reading and Community Dialogue with Tanya K. Hernández on Racial Innocence

The Washington College Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience is sponsoring two opportunities to engage with Tanya K. Hernández, a world-renowned Puerto Rican comparative law expert and professor at Fordham University School of Law. Professor Hernández will read from her recent book, Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and The Struggle for Equality, as well as its Spanish translation, Inocencia Racial. Each event is free, and complimentary copies of her book in English and Spanish will be available for attendees.

Friday, Sept. 12, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Miller Library, Newlin Room 300 Washington Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620. More information available here.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Talbot County Free Library, Frederick Douglass Room 100 W. Dover Street, Easton, MD 21601. More information available here.

In Progress: An Engaging Exploration of Art, History, and Community

On Saturday, September 20 Afro Charities is partnering with Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience to present a lecture by artist Jason Patterson on his artwork centered in the Black history of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, as well as his recent experiences researching The Afro American Newspaper archive. A panel discussion will follow the talk with Patterson alongside Starr Center Deputy Director and Vice Chair of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) Jaelon T. Moaney, and Chesapeake Heartland Project Director Darius Johnson. A short walking tour of a historic section of Chestertown’s Black community will cap off the afternoon, ending with a visit to Patterson’s studio. The festivities will begin at 1 p.m. in the Toll Science Center and continue on throughout the community till 4 p.m. More information available here.

Wiley Cash Reading of The Last Ballad

On Tuesday, September 23 at 6 p.m. the Rose O’Neill Literary House will host this year’s Patrick Henry History Fellow, Wiley Cash, who will read from his novel, The Last Ballad, a novel set in the early labor movement of the 1920s in Appalachia. Cash is an award-winning and New York Times bestselling author and will be working on his next book, a retelling of the disappearance of the Roanoke colony, and teaching a course on literary portrayals of the American South during his fellowship at Washington College this year. More information available here.

The André Mehmari Trio: The Great Brazilian Songbook

Experience a musical journey with the André Mehmari Trio, presented by the Department of Music Concert Series. On Friday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Hotchkiss Recital Hall pianist and composer André Mehmari, a preeminent musician of his generation in Brazil, will debut a new trio with bassist Edward Perez and percussionist Rogerio Boccato. The performance will feature new compositions and arrangements inspired by nature and the work of Tom Jobim. The public is invited to attend the concert. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door. More information available here.

Investigating Washington: Corruption, Accountability & You

On Wednesday, October 1 at 5:30 p.m., the Goldstein Program in Public Affairs will present a lecture by two-time Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist Douglas S. Pasternak. A former journalist for U.S. News & World Report and NBC Nightly News, Pasternak has also led high-profile congressional investigations that have resulted in policy changes and public accountability. He will speak on the topics of corruption and accountability. The talk will take place in Litrenta Hall in the Toll Science Building and is free and open to the public. More information available here.

A full round-up of all events at Washington College is always available on our calendar.