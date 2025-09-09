Do as I Say Not as I Do By Maria Grant

I often wonder how President Trump has the audacity to criticize others for misdeeds that he has been guilty of, sometimes on numerous occasions. Let’s review a few examples.

Mortgage and Bank Fraud

Trump has asked the Justice Department to investigate mortgage fraud charges against a few of his enemies: California Senator Adam Schiff, Federal Governor Lisa Cook, and New York Attorney General Letita James. (Please note that he has not asked that Republicans with similar charges be investigated.)

Trump and his company have been convicted of falsifying business records, issuing false financial statements, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and conspiracy to falsify business records. He has overstated or understated the value and size of his properties to obtain more favorable loans (bank fraud) or reduce taxes owed.

Classified Information

During his first campaign for president, Trump relentlessly accused Hillary of not protecting classified information appropriately because of her use of an unsecured email server when she was Secretary of State.

Trump has used his personal cell phone in the Oval Office and has taken dozens of boxes of classified documents to Mar-a Lago. This year, several of his officials used an unsecured messaging app to communicate highly sensitive information about a military strike.

Election Fraud

Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him because of election fraud. Just last week, Trump declared that when there are mail-in-ballots, you know there is fraud.

Trump himself has voted by mail. After losing the 2020 election, Trump pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to find enough votes to overturn the election. Trump is now encouraging states to initiate redistricting efforts during an off-cycle period in hopes of creating more Republican seats so that he doesn’t lose the House to Democrats in 2026. He has also stated that he will outlaw mail-in ballots in upcoming elections.

Golf

When Obama was president, Trump posted scathing rebukes about Obama playing golf when there is important work to be done. “Can you believe that with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse than Carter.” “I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.”

In this term alone, Trump has golfed more than 55 days–about 24 percent of his presidency.

Law and Order

Following the murder of George Floyd during his first term, Trump called himself the President of law and order. This term, Trump promised to exile Americans who are repeat offenders. “We’re going to get approval, hopefully, to get them the hell out of our country, along with others.”

On January 6, Trump urged his followers to go to the Capitol and give them hell. On his first day back in office, he pardoned more than 1,500 January 6 rioters.

Project 2025

During his September 10 debate with Kamala Harris, Trump proclaimed that, “I have nothing to do with Project 2025. I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it purposely. I’m not going to read it.”

After his election, Trump appointed Russell Vought, one of the key contributors to Project 2025, Office of Management and Budget Director. Other Project 2025 architects and advocates include Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff; Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary; Brendan Carr, Chair of the Federal Communications Commission; and Tom Homan, “border czar.”

Here are only a few Presidential executive orders that are right out of the Project 2025 playbook.

Reinstate service members to active duty who were discharged for not receiving the COVID vaccine, restore their appropriate rank, and provide back pay.

Reverse policies that allow transgender individuals to serve in the military.

Coordinate the termination of all discriminatory programs including illegal DEI and diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the Federal government under whichever name they appear.

Pursue the death penalty for all crimes of a severity demanding its use.

It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes –male and female.

The United States intends to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

I hereby order a freeze on the hiring of Federal civilian employees.

Expedite the permitting and leasing of energy and natural resources projects in Alaska.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations shall immediately submit formal written notice of withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

No further U.S. foreign assistance shall be disbursed in a manner that is not fully aligned with the foreign policy of the President of the U.S. (Hence the disbanding of USAID.)

I could go on, but you get the drift. Every one of these executive orders, and there are literally dozens more, are right out of the Project 2025 Playbook.

Fact checkers at The Washington Post documented 30,473 lies that Trump told during his first term, an average of 21 lies per day. Just last week, Trump lied about the price of gas, how much prescription drug prices had been reduced, inflation, the uniqueness of U.S. mail-in voting, the water he said he sent to Los Angeles, the 2020 election, the nonexistent monument law, the total amount of aid given to Ukraine, and claimed that Maryland Governor Wes Moore told him he was the greatest president in his lifetime. None of these statements are true.

I remember attending a leadership seminar some time ago where the instructor talked about the dangers of the “do as I say not as I do” mentality. He said that a leader’s job is to inspire and motivate and when leaders engage in hypocritical acts of selfishness, irresponsibility, and lies, they fail to pay the leadership forward and can permanently harm the success of an organization as a whole. He said a leader’s job is to do everything in his or her power to put the entity and its people in a position to succeed.

If that philosophy still holds true, and I believe it does, success for America is not right around the corner.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.