A New Minister Starts a New Era for Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton

The Rev. Chris J. Antal, who became minister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Easton on Aug. 1, will lead the first Sunday service and deliver the first sermon of his new ministry on Sept. 14.

Antal and his wife XingQin Feng moved into what he calls a “small ranchhouse” located a few miles east of Oxford, west of Easton, and north of Trappe. He is the father of five adult children – Justin, Eliot, Yuna, Sulhee and Makoto – by a previous marriage. Chris and XingQin visited the Eastern Shore for the first time while he was interviewing for the UUFE opening.

“We both felt immediately drawn to the natural beauty and historic significance of the region,” he said, adding that he was impressed with the UUFE leadership in sharing how the fellowship acted with what he gathered is “a fierce commitment to spiritual values and meaningful engagement with the surrounding community.”

Joy Gaddy, a member of the leadership team who interviewed Antal and traveled to Philadelphia with another member to witness his ministry as a Veterans Administration chaplain, shared her impressions: “Throughout our search process for a new minister, what impressed us most was Rev. Chris’ depth of knowledge and the way he spoke about Unitarian Universalism and issues of interest to our congregants. We felt that his manner and approach would be an excellent fit for our fellowship.”

After he signed a two-year contract as minister, the empty-nesters moved into their new home. XingQin’s son, Yang, a teenager when she and Antal married in 2023, is now in college. The couple has another home in Narberth, a suburb of Philadelphia, where since 2015 he has served at the VA hospital – now a part-time job as chaplain since starting his new ministry. XingQin, a native of China, is studying for a certified public accountant exam after a 22-year career as a financial adviser. Immigrating to the U.S., she and her son were both granted permanent U.S. residency last year.

In his time off between jobs, Antal says he enjoys cycling, hiking, paddling, yoga, beekeeping and sampling craft beers. Among his chief goals in ministry is, he says, “a passion about creating a sanctuary space that fosters spiritual health, moral engagement, and prophetic witness,” adding that he “strives to embody the values of honesty, respect, fairness, responsibility and compassion.” Among his major concerns, he says, is finding the right balance between human activity and preserving the planet.

Antal was born in 1972 near Niagara Falls, but spent most of his early years on the coast of Maine, later working as dishwasher/housekeeper in a family-run B&B. He recalls being “unaffiliated with any religion” while growing up. Antal attended college at Rhode Island School of Design and Cooper Union and earned a Master’s of Arts degree from South Korea’s Yonsei University in 2003, and a Masters of Divinity from the Unification Theological Seminary the following year.

By that time, Antal says he felt a calling to ordained ministry. He joined the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Poughkeepsie, New York and then interned at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Albany. He was ordained in March 2011 and hired as a contract minister by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Rock Tavern, a Hudson Valley community.

Taking a leave of absence in 2012 to deploy in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army battalion chaplain, Antal established the Kandahar Crossroad Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, where he delivered a controversial sermon on Veterans Day and was reprimanded by a general for “politically inflammatory” speech. After his release from active duty for “retraining,” Antal, who had been promoted to captain, made national headlines when he resigned his commission in a 2016 letter to President Barack Obama, who released it in redacted form. The letter read, in part, “I resign because I refuse to support the U.S. armed drone policy . . . of unaccountable killing.” He left with an honorable discharge.

The Rev. Dr. Chris J. Antal earned his doctorate at Hartford (Connecticut) International University for Religion & Peace during his return to the UU Congregation at Rock Tavern, where he had served since 2011. In 2018, he became a fulltime staff chaplain at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia.

Antal succeeds the Rev. Sue Browning, who moved on in late June after 12 years as UUFE’s minister. Established in 1960, the UU Fellowship at Easton is a member congregation of the Unitarian Universalist Association, which Antal describes as “a liberal religion that is welcoming to all people who covenant to live well in right relationship with people and the planet.” According to UUA’s “What We Believe” statement of faith: “We create spirituality and community beyond boundaries, working for more justice in our own lives and in the world.”