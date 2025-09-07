The Chestertown Rotary Club’s 8th Annual Soup & Sip Fundraiser October 25

Warm up your fall afternoon with great food, fine wine, and community spirit! The Chestertown Rotary Club invites you to its 8th Annual Soup & Sip on Saturday, October 25, from 12:00 – 3:00 pm at the Chester River Yacht & Country Club, 7738 Quaker Neck Road in Chestertown.

This much-loved community event is back and better than ever, raising funds to benefit the Kent County Public Schools ‘ Visual Arts Programs.

Guests will enjoy:

Signature Crab Soups – Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab from some of the area’s favorite local restaurants.

– Cream of Crab and Maryland Crab from some of the area’s favorite local restaurants. Fine Wines & Tastings – A perfect pairing with your soup samples.

– A perfect pairing with your soup samples. Voting for Your Favorite Soup – Help crown the Best Maryland Crab and Best Cream of Crab.

– Help crown the Best Maryland Crab and Best Cream of Crab. Raffle Prize – A special wine, crab, and soup basket of treasures.

Your $25 admission includes a keepsake wine glass, 10 tastings, and a raffle ticket. Tickets are available at the door; no advance purchase is needed.

“This event is truly a win-win for our community,” said Rotary Project Chair Jamie Williams. “It’s a chance to enjoy incredible local food, connect with friends and neighbors, and—most importantly—support our students by giving them the tools and opportunities to grow in the visual arts.”

Rotary Club President David White added, “The arts are an essential part of learning, helping students discover new ways to express themselves and connect with others. By joining us at Soup & Sip, you’re making a direct impact on the lives of young people right here in Kent County.”

Come for the soup. Stay for the fellowship. Leave knowing you’ve helped inspire the next generation of artists and creators in Kent County.