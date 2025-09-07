Ride for Clean Rivers Returns Sunday, September 21

Cyclists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the 21st Ride for Clean Rivers on Sunday, September 21 — your chance to ride the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties in support of ShoreRivers’ work for thriving rivers cherished by all Eastern Shore communities.

Riders can choose from fully supported Metric Century (62-mile), 35-mile, or 20-mile routes. All routes begin and end at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills and include SAG support and rest stops with food and drink.

Staggered group send-offs at 8am and 9am include a police escort across Route 50. Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a catered lunch and beer provided by Ten Eyck Brewery. Participants are also encouraged to join teams and create their own fundraising pages to boost support for their ride from others.

ShoreRivers extends special thanks to the following sponsors and partners: Dean & Nita Goodwin, Chesapeake College, Bike Doctor Kent Island, Ten Eyck Brewing Company, TCR Event Management, as well as volunteers from the Talbot Skipjacks 4-H Club.

A portion of the proceeds from this event support ShoreRivers’ science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement programs. Registration prices will increase as the event nears, so sign up now! To register as a rider or sponsor, visit shorerivers.org/event/rideforcleanrivers2025.

ShoreRivers protects Maryland’s Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, education, and engagement.

