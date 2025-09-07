On This Spot Co- Founder Loretta Howard to Screen and Discuss Short Documentaries on Women Artists in the AAM Collection

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce a special three-part lecture and screening series led by Loretta Howard, Co-founder of On This Spot, an acclaimed nonprofit project that brings women artists’ stories to life through short-form documentary videos.

Over three consecutive Thursday evenings, audiences will experience short archival films that illuminate the lives and legacies of women artists who shaped the artistic and cultural landscape of the postwar era. Through scholarly and entertaining biographical storytelling, Howard will guide audiences into the worlds where these artists lived and worked, dreamed and built communities that fueled their creativity.

The series will highlight women artists represented in the AMA collection, offering fresh insight into their work through a biographical and feminist lens, with selected artworks on view. Artists Martha Diamond, Nancy Graves, Grace Hartigan, Kiki Smith, Pat Steir and Susan Weil will be amongst those discussed.

On This Spot

On This Spot NYC is a nonprofit dedicated to reclaiming the histories of women artists who shaped New York City’s cultural landscape. Through short-form documentary videos, interactive maps, and public programs, the organization highlights where pioneering artists lived and worked, bringing their often-overlooked contributions to life. Founded by gallerist Loretta Howard and producer Tony Ganz, On This Spot NYC has created more than 50 films since its 2023 launch, making women’s stories in art history widely available to audiences around the world.

Dates:

Thursday evenings — October 16, 23, & 30 at 5:30pm

Cost for three-lecture series:

$45 members / $60 non-members

This program is ideal for anyone curious about art, women’s history, and diverse voices—those who love stories that inspire and connect across generations.

For more information or to register, please visit the website or contact [email protected].

###

About the Academy Art Museum

Founded in 1958, the Academy Art Museum is the Eastern Shore’s leading cultural institution, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It combines the dynamism of an ambitious contemporary art museum with the intimacy of a community space. With five working studios, a 24,000 sq. ft. facility, and innovative programs including a robust artist-in-residence initiative and major commissions for its soaring atrium, the Museum is a destination for artists, scholars, collectors, and families alike.