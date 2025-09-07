Eastern Shore Witch Paddle to Benefit Clark Comprehensive Breast  Center- 2025

Some on the Eastern Shore have heard of “Witch Paddles”. They are trending across the country in October. See this Cool video of Colorado Witch Paddle . But so far no one has done one for breast cancer causes and it seems a natural fit. After all, what were witches but early American female healers? And where better to have a Witch Paddle than on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in Talbot County? There were even a couple of witches tried right here on Plain Dealing Creek! And of course October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Eastern Shore has tons of warm, flat water here, so clearly it was meant to be!

On October 15th from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, the first ever Witch Paddle supporting breast cancer patients through diagnosis, treatment and beyond, will be held at the Oaks Waterfront Hotel in Easton. Proceeds will benefit the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in the effort to procure their own Faxitron machine (which will greatly speed up diagnosis and allow more procedures to be scheduled in the Center as opposed to the hospital) and Breastcancer.org which provides free up to the minute information to over 20 million patients and providers around the world to help them make the best decisions possible.

The event aims to host 40+ paddlers dressed in witch costumes and 100+ enthusiastic viewing participants to cheer them on! Individual paddlers can register and create their own team and local businesses are encouraged to sponsor their own paddlers or sponsor various stations at the event. The web link for paddler registration and/or donations): Eastern Shore Witch Paddle at the Oaks .

The community is invited to view the event at no cost (but contributions are appreciated) along with complimentary popcorn and s’mores by the firepit and free witch hats to kids and the young at heart who go for face-painting or pumpkin painting. There will also be

a fancy VIP pier with an open bar and spooky hors d’ ouvres for paddlers who reach a total team goal of $250 (or donors who contribute the same). A cash bar and a cauldron of waters will also be available for general viewers on the lawn.

Mark your calendars for this fun and fund-raising community event. Children must be accompanied by an adult and pets are not allowed. If you are interested in volunteering please contact Stephanie Johnston at [email protected] or Sara Biden at [email protected].

Click here for Eastern Shore Witch Paddle Sponsorship Details or see attached packet. Also attached is event flyer with clickable link and QR code for registration and donations. (In both Word and PDF formats)