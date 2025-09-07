Community Invited to Support 2025 Talbot Resource Expo with Household & Personal Item Donations

The Neighborhood Service Center invites community members, businesses, faith groups, and organizations to make a difference by contributing much-needed personal and household items for the upcoming 2025 Talbot Resource Expo, taking place Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Easton Elementary School.
The Talbot Resource Expo is more than a single day of services — it is a bridge to self-sufficiency for individuals and families in need. Each year, the Expo connects residents with vital resources such as energy assistance, health screenings, veteran services, educational programs, food distribution, and more. These services help people stabilize their immediate situations and take the next steps toward independence and long-term well-being.
The need in Talbot County is growing, particularly among seniors. Rising costs for housing, utilities, food, and healthcare mean many older adults are struggling to make ends meet — often for the first time in their lives. Families with children, single adults, and seniors alike turn to the Expo to access essentials they might otherwise go without.
How You Can Help
The Expo is seeking donations of new, unopened cleaning products, hygiene items, paper goods, and socks, including:
- Cleaning Products: Laundry detergent, bleach, all-purpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, trash bags, dish detergent, dish cloths, scrubbers/sponges
- Hygiene Products: Toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, body wash, bar soap, lotion, deodorant, wash cloths, towels, baby and adult diapers, wipes
- Paper Goods: Paper towels, toilet paper
- Miscellaneous: Socks
The Talbot Resource Expo is powered by community generosity — your contribution helps create a stronger, more resilient Talbot County.
Donation Drop-off & Pick-up Options
- Drop Talbot Resource Expo donations at Neighborhood Service Center, 126 Port Street, Easton, MD
- Leave donations at one of these drop-off sites during September 2025:
- Brookletts Place, 400 Brookletts Avenue, Easton
- St. Michaels Community Center, 103 Railroad Avenue, St. Michaels
- Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover Street, Easton
“By donating essential items, you’re not only helping meet immediate needs, you’re empowering our neighbors to work toward stability and self-reliance,” said Cardeaner Robinson, Maryland Energy Assistance Program Director for Neighborhood Service Center. “Your support can make all the difference for a family, a senior, or an individual who just needs a helping hand to move forward.”
For more information, call Cardeaner Robinson at 410-763-6746.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.