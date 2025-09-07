Community Invited to Support 2025 Talbot Resource Expo with Household & Personal Item Donations

The Neighborhood Service Center invites community members, businesses, faith groups, and organizations to make a difference by contributing much-needed personal and household items for the upcoming 2025 Talbot Resource Expo, taking place Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Easton Elementary School.

The Talbot Resource Expo is more than a single day of services — it is a bridge to self-sufficiency for individuals and families in need. Each year, the Expo connects residents with vital resources such as energy assistance, health screenings, veteran services, educational programs, food distribution, and more. These services help people stabilize their immediate situations and take the next steps toward independence and long-term well-being.

The need in Talbot County is growing, particularly among seniors. Rising costs for housing, utilities, food, and healthcare mean many older adults are struggling to make ends meet — often for the first time in their lives. Families with children, single adults, and seniors alike turn to the Expo to access essentials they might otherwise go without.

How You Can Help

The Expo is seeking donations of new, unopened cleaning products, hygiene items, paper goods, and socks, including:

Laundry detergent, bleach, all-purpose cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner, trash bags, dish detergent, dish cloths, scrubbers/sponges Hygiene Products: Toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, body wash, bar soap, lotion, deodorant, wash cloths, towels, baby and adult diapers, wipes

The Talbot Resource Expo is powered by community generosity — your contribution helps create a stronger, more resilient Talbot County.

Donation Drop-off & Pick-up Options

Drop Talbot Resource Expo donations at Neighborhood Service Center, 126 Port Street, Easton, MD

Leave donations at one of these drop-off sites during September 2025: Brookletts Place, 400 Brookletts Avenue, Easton St. Michaels Community Center, 103 Railroad Avenue, St. Michaels Talbot County Free Library, 100 W. Dover Street, Easton



“By donating essential items, you’re not only helping meet immediate needs, you’re empowering our neighbors to work toward stability and self-reliance,” said Cardeaner Robinson, Maryland Energy Assistance Program Director for Neighborhood Service Center. “Your support can make all the difference for a family, a senior, or an individual who just needs a helping hand to move forward.”

For more information, call Cardeaner Robinson at 410-763-6746.