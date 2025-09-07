Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: New Hospital Construction

Agent 86 dropped by the construction site for the new Easton Hospital yesterday and captured these aerial photos of progress to date. There is a great deal! 86 says that he will update the Spy periodically as construction proceeds.
Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown
The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.