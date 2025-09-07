MENU

September 7, 2025

9 Brevities

Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: New Hospital Construction

by

Agent 86 dropped by the construction site for the new Easton Hospital yesterday and captured these aerial photos of progress to date.  There is a great deal!  86 says that he will update the Spy periodically as construction proceeds.

