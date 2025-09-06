A New Restaurant Besides Piazza: A Chat with Emily Chandler

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As many Spy readers know, we’ve been periodically checking in with Emily Chandler, the owner of Piazza Italian Deli, over a decade now. Starting in December of 2008 with her relatively small first store in Talbottown, her move to her current location, coping with the pandemic, and a successful recovery, Emily has shown time and time again her unique gift of entrepreneurship mixed with a genuine passion for Italian food and culture. And the Mid-Shore has been the better for it each step along the way.

Now Chandler is taking another bold step with the opening of a new restaurant next door to Piazza called Accanto. In her recent chat with the Spy, Emily talks about the natural path she and her company have taken to get to this point. She also answers many questions about the logistics of the new dinner only establishment, and shares her thoughts about scaling her enterprise and in typical Emily Chandler fashion, talks candidly about the challenges of creating the right menu, the right ambitious, and the right culture of her both herself and her staff going forward.

Just so you know, “Accanto” means “besides” in Italian.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.