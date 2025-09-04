Nicole Sophocles Appointed Head of School at Wye River Upper School

After a thoughtful and comprehensive search process, the Board of Trustees of Wye River Upper School is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Sophocles as the permanent Head of School for Wye River Upper School, effective immediately.

Over the past year, Mrs. Sophocles has served with distinction as Interim Head of School, providing strong and steady leadership during a time of transition at our school. As a founding teacher at Wye River, Nicole has been a cornerstone of our school community since our founding twenty-three years ago. With Nicole’s intimate understanding of our school’s values, combined with her long service and history of innovative thinking, she will continue to guide Wye River Upper School as we build upon our strong foundation and pursue new areas of opportunity for our School.

Nikki Williams, Wye River Upper School Board Chair, states, “Mrs. Sophocles has helped to shape Wye River with deep dedication, vision, and a steadfast faithfulness to our mission. Her leadership has been characterized by transparency, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to the success and well-being of our students. The overwhelming support expressed by faculty, staff, students, families, and alumni made it clear to the Board of Trustees and the Search Committee that Nicole is the right person to lead our School into the future.”

Mrs.Sophocles holds a Bachelor of Science from The University of Miami, a Master of Education from The University of Maryland, a Certificate in Independent School Leadership from Johns Hopkins University, and teaching certification in Biology. She has nearly twenty-five years of experience in classroom instruction, outdoor education, and school leadership. Mrs. Sophocles resides in Annapolis, MD, with her three children and husband.

About Wye River Upper School:

At Wye River Upper School in Centreville, Maryland, we reimagine the high school experience for bright students who learn differently. Serving grades 8–12, we deliver a challenging college preparatory program within a small, supportive setting. Our approach empowers students to discover their strengths, build confidence, and prepare for success beyond high school. Our supportive environment is designed for students with learning differences, ADHD, and unique learning profiles.