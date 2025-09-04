KCPS Superintendent Dr. McComas Invites Community to Preview New Middle School Plans

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kent County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary-Goodall McComas is inviting the community to take part in what she describes as a “defining moment” for education in Kent County, the unveiling of the design for the new Kent County Middle School.

On Monday, September 8, during the Kent County Board of Education meeting, architects will present the official design for the middle school replacement project. “We are very excited for the entire community to have an opportunity to see this design, given that we have not built a new school building in over 50 years in Kent County,” Dr. McComas said.

For those unable to attend Monday’s meeting, a second, larger presentation will be held on Thursday, September 11, at 6:00 p.m. at the current Kent County Middle School. At that session, the architects will present renderings and plans for the entire community.

Dr. McComas underscored the significance of the project:

“The fact that we have not built a new building in half a century tells us that it’s time. Our current facility is well beyond its lifespan. A new building sends a resounding message that we as a community in Kent County care about our children, and we are ready to invest and revitalize.”

The superintendent noted that the project is on schedule to break ground by the end of February, pending weather and funding alignment. She added that new facilities can boost enrollment, as families are drawn to communities that demonstrate their commitment to modern, state-of-the-art schools.

Dr. McComas is also calling on residents to show their support. Letters of support can be sent to [email protected] or submitted through the school system’s website. She will also be out in the community in the coming weeks — at Wharton’s recreation field this Saturday and at the Chestertown Farmers Market on upcoming Saturdays — to answer questions and hand out information.

“Schools are about roots in a community,” Dr. McComas said. “When new school buildings come into existence, everyone is renewed. There is a natural optimism about who we are and where we’re going.”

The Spy recently spoke with Dr. McComas and urges readers to attend the Septemberr 11 presentation.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.