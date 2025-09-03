Washington College Film Series Explores Resistance 

The Washington College Communication and Media Studies Department is pleased to announce its annual film series, which this academic year will be exploring the theme of “Resistance.” This year’s curated selection of films explores how individuals and groups push back against oppressive forces, societal norms, and personal expectations. The series provides an opportunity to reflect on the nature of resistance in a variety of contexts, from civil rights to personal identity.

“This year’s Washington College Film Series will be exploring the theme of resistance. In these films, we’ll follow the stories of those who challenge oppressive forces, resist authority, and refuse to adhere to outside expectations,” said Meghan Grosse, assistant professor and chair of the department of communication and media studies. “At a time in which we see countless humanitarian crises and the violation of basic human rights—locally, nationally, and globally—these films give us an opportunity to reflect on the ways individuals and communities can reclaim their agency and fight back.”

Screenings will occur on the first Thursdays of each month at 7 p.m. in the Norman James Theater, located in Smith Hall on the Washington College campus (view campus map). All events are free and community members are encouraged to attend.

All films will begin at 7 p.m. This year’s lineup includes:

To get regular updates about the series, including the addition of special events throughout the year, follow the Communication and Media Studies Department on Instagram, or visit the their page on the website.