Shelter Alliance to Hold Innaugaral Event

Jake Day, Maryland’s Secretary of Housing and Community Development, will address homelessness and the need for affordable housing on the Eastern Shore at an event sponsored by the Shelter Alliance on Monday, September 15. Mr Day has considerable experience working with groups to find creative ways to address homelessness and the underlying related issues. He will be introduced by special guest, Rebecca Flora, a Chestertown resident, who is currently Maryland’s Secretary of Planning.

Homelessness is an important topic for the Kent County community. We have all seen members of our community who are obviously homeless but there is a less visible crisis. In the school year 2023-24 there were 102 school children lacking a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence. Now the fastest growing segment of the homeless population is senior citizens who face unique challenges due to age-related issues: limited mobility, fixed incomes, and difficulty accessing and maintaining stable housing. The homeless problem here in Kent County and across the nation is growing more acute each year.

The Shelter Alliance’s mission is to provide a year-round shelter and individualized support for community members experiencing homelessness in Kent County.

Our inaugural event will celebrate the accomplishments of The Shelter Alliance over the past year and introduce Dr. Kimrose Goodall, our new Executive Director. It will begin at 5:30 at the Sultana Headquarters, at 202 S. Cross Street.

Dr. Kimrose Goodall, The Shelter Alliance’s new Executive Director, brings to the position a distinctive blend of medical, psychological, and theological expertise shaped her hands-on work as a physician and counselor. She will present the many ways The Shelter Alliance is not only meeting immediate shelter needs but also building long-term solutions that help people rebuild their lives. She will speak to how she and our part-time Case Manager are finding ways to expand The Alliance’s impact while continuing the work toward locating and operating a Kent County permanent year-round shelter.

All are welcome to this free event. Those interested in attending can register by September 10 via email, [email protected]. For event updates and information on The Shelter Alliance visit Facebook: The Shelter Alliance. To make a contribution please make checks payable to “Mid-Shore Community Foundation” with “Shelter Alliance” in the memo line. Mail it to The Shelter Alliance, PO Box 2, Chestertown, MD 21620.