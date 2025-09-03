Plans for New KCMS to be Unveiled September 11

Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas invites everyone to a special presentation of the plans for a new Kent County Middle School.

A community presentation is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11 in the Kent County Middle School gym.

Architects from Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates will present the design of the new middle school building to the public.

“I personally invite everyone in Kent County to fill our middle school’s gym and show their support for this game-changing project,” Dr. McComas said. “Your attendance will signify the overwhelming agreement among our community members that we need a new middle school building that serves the needs of our current students and generations of students to come.”

Dr. McComas is also asking community members to send in letters of support for the new middle school to [email protected] or sign an online form letter at https://tinyurl.com/bdyvff8x by Monday, Sept. 15.

To learn more about the project visit https://www.kent.k12.md.us/KCMSProject.aspx.

Kent County Middle School is located at 402 E. Campus Ave., Chestertown. Email [email protected] for more information.