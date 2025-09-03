MENU

September 3, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

Spy Highlights

Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: The Governor’s Exchange with Trump and his Italian Vacation with George Clooney

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss the harsh exchange between Governor Wes Moore and President Donald Trump on the state of Baltimore and the governor’s vacation to Italy as the guest of actor and Democratic Party major donor George Clooney.  They also share their “Hot Takes” for the week.

This video is approximately 19 minutes in length.

