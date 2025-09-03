Historical Society Fall Schedule

Join the Historical Society this fall to explore local history, meet neighbors, and enjoy a season full of conversation, discovery, and community. Visit kentcountyhistory.org or follow the Historical Society of Kent County on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

Lunch & Lore Series Begins Thursday at the Historical Society

A Full Fall Schedule of Programs

The Historical Society of Kent County will host a series of brown-bag Lunch & Lore sessions this fall. These drop-in gatherings will feature experts in local history and culture, leading conversations on topics ranging from river lore to African American history and more.

The series kicks off on Thursday, September 4, when Research Librarian Joan Andersen will present Spy Stories from Kent County, including the little-known tale of a daring female spy. All are welcome to attend at the Historical Society’s Bordley History Center, 301 High Street in Chestertown from noon to 1 p.m. on alternate Thursdays, from September 4 through December 18.

Lunch & Lore Schedule

September 4: Spy Stories with Joan Andersen

September 18: Tidbits from Museums of Kent with Stephanie Gosman

October 2: 5 Amazing Things About Kent County History From Two Locals with Darius Johnson & Kate Livie

October 16: Karen Somerville (topic to be announced)

October 30: Secrets of Olivet Hill with Amber Englebach

November 6: River Lore with Darren Tilghman

November 20: Airlee Johnson (topic to be announced)

December 4: African American History with Bill Leary

December 18: Captain Andy McKown (topic to be announced)

Film Screening: Chestertown 1940–1995

Back by popular demand, the public is invited to a screening of Chestertown 1940–1995 at 2 p.m. on September 14 at Emmanuel Church, 101 Cross Street in Chestertown.

The film pairs scenes from a silent black-and-white film from 1940 with a companion piece from 1995, which includes reflections from a host of notable locals, many of whom are still around today. Together, the films capture a vivid portrait of small-town Eastern Shore life across the 20th century.

Bustling streets, storefronts, fashion, and even a children’s pet parade from the pre-WWII era contrast with the last moments before the dot-com boom in the late 90s, as Chestertown evolved into a tourist destination and retirement haven.

The screening is free and open to the public. Reservations are strongly encouraged and may be made online at this link or by emailing [email protected].

New Exhibit

On New Shores: A History of Jewish Lives in Kent County

Opening October 3, this exhibit explores the largely untold stories of Jewish families who built their lives in Maryland’s smallest county.

A full weekend of related events will begin with an opening reception on October 3. On October 4, pianist Susan Hollins, who grew up in Millington and whose family is featured in the exhibit, will present a concert titled Jewish Composers of the Immigration Era.

To close out the weekend on October 5, a panel discussion will delve into Jewish history in Kent County with Executive Director of the Jewish Museum of Maryland Sol Davis, former Chestertonian and one of the founders of the Chestertown Havurah group Margie Elsberg, and others.

Ghost Walks

Spooky Ghost Walks will offer historical thrills and chills throughout the Chestertown Historic District beginning in October.

Library Catalog Project Talk

On November 20, museums professional Alana Cole-Faber will give a talk about the Library Catalog Project currently underway at the Historical Society. She will also offer helpful guidance on simple ways to store paper artifacts at home using basic office supplies. More details, including ticket information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Join the Historical Society this fall to explore local history, meet neighbors, and enjoy a season full of conversation, discovery, and community.

Visit kentcountyhistory.org or follow the Historical Society of Kent County on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.