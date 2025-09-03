Citizens Connect Meets September 15th

Please join us for the next meeting of Citizens Connect on September 15th.

What are the root causes of polarization between rural and urban communities? What can be done to encourage conversations and find common ground? Please join us for the next meeting of Citizens Connect on September 15th, 5-7PM at the Cultural Alliance in Chestertown. Our speaker will be Anthony Flaccavento with the Rural Urban Bridge Initiative.

To learn more about our first meeting on threats to Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge (held August 18th) and action items you can take to help sustain it, please see this recap in the Chestertown Spy.

And please follow us on Facebook.

Citizens Connect is a non-partisan initiative that brings people together in Kent County, MD to discuss the effects of federal policies on our local communities.