Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra Launches 36th Season on September 8

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) begins its 36th season on Monday, September 8, 2025, welcoming musicians from across the region to one of the largest youth orchestra programs in Maryland. With eight ensembles ranging from the Preparatory Strings for beginners to the flagship Symphony Orchestra, plus flute ensembles and a jazz combo, the CYSO provides opportunities for instrumentalists of all ages and levels.

Each ensemble rehearses weekly under the guidance of distinguished music educators and professional conductors. Students gain performance experience through annual Holiday Concerts in December at Live Arts Maryland, Spring concerts in March, and the Season Finale in May, along with special community appearances such as the Bowie Baysox National Anthem performance and the First Sunday Arts Festival.

CYSO also provides unique artistic opportunities: collaborations with the Washington Opera Society and Accord Symphony Orchestra, multi-disciplinary concerts like Symphony of the Senses, and projects with choirs, ballet companies, and community partners. These experiences push students beyond traditional repertoire and foster creativity.

Beyond the season concerts, CYSO musicians can take part in international tours (to Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Portugal, and France), the new annual Summer Camp, and chamber music programs. These activities help young musicians grow not only as performers but also as leaders, collaborators, and confident individuals.

“For over three decades, CYSO has been igniting a passion for music,” said Dane Krich, Executive Director. “Whether in rehearsals, on stage, or abroad, our students gain experiences that shape their musicianship and their lives.”

For more information, to register or to schedule an audition, visit www.cysomusic.org.

About Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra

