UM Shore Regional Palliative Care Program Announces Christina Ball as Director

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s (UM SRH) Palliative Care Program has named Christina Ball, MS, AGACNP-BC, as the practice’s director. Ball has been a nurse practitioner with the practice since 2020. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

“Christina has been an integral part of our team, demonstrating exceptional clinical expertise, deep compassion for patients and families and an unwavering commitment to improving quality of life for those facing serious illness,” said Timothy Shanahan, DO, Medical Director, UM Shore Medical Group. “In this new leadership role, Christina will guide our palliative care program’s growth, ensuring that our patients continue to receive comprehensive, patient-centered care that reflects our mission and values. We are confident that Christina’s vision, leadership and dedication will strengthen our services and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the individuals and communities we serve.”

Ball has been a nurse practitioner with the UM Shore Regional Palliative Care Program, working collaboratively with patients’ primary care and specialists’ teams to relieve the stress and symptoms of serious or chronic illness, for the past six years. She previously worked as a nurse practitioner at Bayleigh Chase in Easton,and with Peninsula Regional Medical Center’s Neurology Department, was the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Comprehensive Stroke Center Coordinator in Baltimore and positions as staff nurse, clinical coordinator and neuroscience specialist with UM SRH. In 2012, she was recognized as the recipient of the UM SRH Outstanding Achievement in Professional Nursing Award.

For more information or to request a palliative care consult, please contact the UM Shore Regional Palliative Care Program at 410-820-4434 or visit umshoreregional.org/palliativecare.

