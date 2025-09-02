New Venues, New Artists, and Champion of Champions at Waterfowl Festival 54!

The Waterfowl Festival, one of the nation’s premier events dedicated to the celebration of waterfowl and the natural environment, returns to Easton, Maryland, on November 14-16, 2025. Celebrating its 54th year, the event offers a diverse range of activities that highlight the art, culture, and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay region.

This year, seven art venues will be filled with spectacular sculptures, paintings, carvings, photography, and mixed media featuring the art of the natural world. New this year, attendees will be welcomed to two new additional venues to see world-renowned collections by Guyette and Deeter (St. Michaels, MD) Copley Fine Art Auctions (Pembroke, Mass.) Red Fox Fine Art (Middleburg, VA) and the Sportsman’s Gallery/Paderewski Fine Art (Charleston, SC).

Premiere night continues to evolve and surprise and this year is no exception! The “Eastern Shore” sporting party of the year shines with indoor and outdoor venues. The festivities will begin in the historic Tidewater Inn’s Crystal room with the opening ceremonies and the iconic gavel drop! Sip exclusive bourbons in the PNC Pavilion while enjoying a first look at Featured Artist Al Barker’s paintings commissioned especially for Waterfowl Festival 54. VIP’s will enjoy a fantastic cocktail reception in each venue while they meet the 2025 artists. The popular outdoor oyster bar will feature Madhouse oysters. Mill outside and inside while enjoying live music, carriage rides, photo booths, and the first look at Waterfowl festival attire by Brackish Life – exclusively designed for this year’s festival by local artists.

Not to be missed this year, the World Waterfowl Calling Contest will be held at Easton High School, featuring the Champion of Champions round, only held every five years. This prestigious contest has been running continuously since 1976 and features the world’s best in goose and duck calling battling it out for cash and prizes.

Favorite attractions at the festival will include the iconic Dock Dogs jumping competition, retriever demonstrations on land and in water, and numerous venues for shopping for everything needed for the outdoor lifestyle from cars to boats, accessories and clothing. Featured attractions include the famous Tasting Pavilion where attendees sample locally distilled spirits, wine, food, and beer from around the region. Additionally this year, festival goers can enjoy local beer in the Delmarva Craft Beer Wetlands tent at the Bay Street Ponds.

Children will be entertained by the many stops on the Quackin’ Trail including two different raptor exhibitions, educational presentations by The Chesapeake Mermaid, interactive art activities by the Ward Museum and local artist/writer Tim Young, the children’s calling contest sponsored by Sean Mann, the fishing derby, and many interactive conservation displays from community partners. The Waterfowl mascots Willa, Webster, and Winston will be on hand for great family photo opportunities.

During the festival, enjoy live music of all genres on six music stages. Food trucks will be spread throughout the festival, including crowd favorites Smith Island Cake, crab cakes, oysters, and more. Over twenty food trucks will be on hand in addition to the wonderful local restaurants downtown, many of whom feature special Waterfowl menus.

New this year is the Ducks Unlimited Landing at the Sportsman’s Pavilion Step inside and explore a showcase of conservation, community, and the very best in the outdoors. This year, the tent will be filled with DU partners featuring the latest outdoor gear, innovations, and products.

VIP ticket packages and General Admission are available. Children ten and under are free with a ticket holding guardian/parent. Parking is free at all local public schools, numerous town lots, and free street parking throughout the downtown area. Bus Transportation to all attractions is complimentary with a festival ticket. Accessible parking is available at all school lots and accessible buses will be running continuously.

Festival Hours and Times:

November 13, 2025 4:30-8:30 PM, Premier Night -VIP Ticket holders only

Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday Nov. 15, 2025 – All venues open 10:00 AM- 5:00 PM

Sunday, November 16 – All Venues open 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

For tickets please visit: waterfowlfestival.org or call 410-822-4567. Corporate partners are encouraged to email [email protected] for more information.

About the Waterfowl Festival

Since 1971, the Waterfowl Festival has raised nearly six million dollars for conservation and education efforts. Proceeds from the festival support various environmental, art, student scholarships, and cultural initiatives, ensuring that future generations can understand and enjoy the beauty and diversity of waterfowl and their environments. The festival also plays a vital role in supporting the local community, drawing visitors from around the country and boosting the regional economy.

The Waterfowl Festival gratefully acknowledges the support of the Maryland State Arts Council, the Maryland Historic Trust, the Town of Easton, Talbot County Government, and all of our incredible community partners including the hundreds of volunteers that make all the magic happen.

For more information about the Waterfowl Festival, including ticket sales and a full schedule of events, please visit www.waterfowlfestival.org.