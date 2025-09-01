The Difference Between Try And Triumph Is A Little Umph! By Susan Covey

September is Healthy Aging Month which is designed to focus attention on the positive aspects of growing older. The mission being to encourage all of us to take personal responsibility for our own health and well-being by aging with a healthy body, mind and spirit.

So, let’s get motivated, reinvent ourselves and use these simple strategies to keep our good intentions to begin an exercise program or to just keep you on track and CELEBRATE HEALTHY AGING MONTH!

Find something you enjoy. Remember “exercise” can include brain games, outdoor games, playing with the grandchildren, walking around the Zoo, hiking in the woods or taking a meditation walk around the block. Set goals but make them short term goals that you can easily track. One workout at a time. Find the best time and make part of your everyday schedule. This will keep you more accountable than just thinking about doing and never doing. Start slowly. Even just 10 minutes 3 or 4 times a week. The goal being 150 minutes per week. Plan to do things with a buddy, or a group. Reward yourself with anything that makes you feel good as long as it doesn’t interfere with your goals. Mix it up, try a new class, challenge yourself. But also go easy on yourself if you fall off the wagon. Just get back in your routine as soon as possible. Don’t make it a source of stress. Just enjoy a bit of a break and move on!

Put some umph in your good intentions and reap the benefits!!! You’ll be glad you did!

Susan Covey is the Acts Bayleigh Chase Fitness Director based in Easton.