Horn Point Laboratory’s Annual Open House Scheduled for Saturday, October 11

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory invites the public to its annual, free Open House on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This 2025 Open House theme is Make Waves with Science. This year marks the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s centennial, so there is even more to celebrate at the annual event.

“Science drives innovation, creates knowledge, generates solutions, and inspires us to think about our world in new ways,” said Horn Point Lab Director Mike Sieracki. “And sometimes science makes waves–in all the best ways! Horn Point Lab chose the theme Make Waves with Science for this year’s Open House to celebrate the impact of groundbreaking research. We’re looking forward to celebrating that impact with our Open House guests!”

Visitors will explore the world of marine science through hands-on exhibits created and staffed by the lab’s faculty, staff, and students. Exhibit topics include a plankton zoo, digital sandbox, physical oceanography, and remote sensing technology being used in the Choptank River.

Along with the interactive exhibits, there will be additional activities including exploring the largest oyster hatchery on the East Coast, and STEM and Chesapeake Bay-themed crafts and games. Children who complete the open house scavenger hunt will receive a complimentary t-shirt. Food vendors Choptank Oyster Company and Taqueria Floritas will have refreshments for purchase. Horn Point Lab students will be selling sweets, popcorn, and lemonade, with proceeds benefiting fundraising for student activities.

The Open House is free and fun for all ages, and takes place rain or shine. Comfortable shoes are recommended for walking around the campus. An on-campus shuttle will also run throughout the day. Horn Point Laboratory campus is located at 2020 Horns Point Road off Route 343 outside of Cambridge, Maryland.

For more information, visit umces.edu/events/annual-open-house or contact Claire Otterbein at [email protected].

UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND CENTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

Guiding our state, nation, and world toward a more sustainable future

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) is a leading research and educational institution working to understand and manage the world’s resources. From a network of laboratories spanning from the Allegheny Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean, UMCES scientists provide sound advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment and prepare future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.

HORN POINT LABORATORY

Understanding of the world’s estuarine and ocean ecosystems through a research program in oceanography, water quality, restoration of sea grasses, marshes and shellfish.

The Horn Point Laboratory, located on more than 800 acres on the banks of the Choptank River on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has advanced society’s understanding of the world’s estuarine and ocean ecosystems. Horn Point scientists are widely respected for their interdisciplinary programs in oceanography, water quality, restoration of sea grasses, marshes and shellfish and for expertise in ecosystem modeling. With ongoing research programs spanning from the estuarine waters of the Chesapeake Bay to the open waters of the world’s oceans, Horn Point is a national leader in applying environmental research and discovery to solve society’s most pressing environmental problems.