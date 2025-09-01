Compass’ Camp New Dawn Celebrates 31 Years of Hope and Healing

Compass proudly celebrated another successful year of Camp New Dawn, marking the 31st year of this unique program that helps children, teens, and families navigate grief in a safe, supportive environment.

Held each summer, Camp New Dawn brings together children and teens who have experienced the loss of a loved one, offering them a place to share their stories, build resilience, and find comfort among peers who understand. With the guidance of trained counselors and compassionate volunteers, campers participate in traditional camp activities— arts and crafts, swimming, games, and team challenges—blended with grief support sessions designed to promote healing and hope.

“Grief can feel isolating for children, but Camp New Dawn reminds them they are not alone,” said Rhonda Knotts, Director of Grief Support Services.“For more than three decades, this camp has provided a safe haven where young people can honor their loved ones, express their emotions, and begin to rediscover joy.”

Volunteers, too, experience the power of Camp. Longtime volunteer, Jane Anthony, shared: “The only thing I can say is that it was a supercalifragilisticexpealidocious camp! I saw healing. I saw connections being made, both campers and volunteers. I saw one big family

just loving each other through the tough moments. I saw things that just make me want to come back year after year!”

This year’s camp welcomed 53 campers, whose strength and openness inspired the entire Compass team. Many campers return year after year, forming lasting friendships and connections that extend well beyond camp.

Many campers and volunteers spoke about their experiences at Camp New Dawn and the profound impact it had on them, their children, and their families. One family shared,“By the end of family camp, we are all just a little bit lighter. The loss is still there, the heartache is still present, but now we have a number of tools to help us cope with our grief on our own terms and in our own time.”

Another supporter reflected,“At Camp New Dawn, I met some of the bravest little souls who showed up to heal their hearts from the pain of grief. I witnessed courage in teens and young adults continuing their own healing while walking alongside the younger campers. I saw bravery in the adults who pour their time and love into making this camp a meaningful, successful healing process.”

Group leader Hayden Rhodes expressed,“Year after year, I have the privilege of witnessing something truly remarkable over three unforgettable days. This is not just a camp—it’s a place where children who have experienced deep loss come together, surrounded by compassion, understanding, and hope. The most beautiful part is watching transformation unfold—by the last day, the same faces that carried such visible grief are glowing with the light of new friendships, deeper understanding, and a renewed sense of hope. Camp New Dawn is a sacred space where healing begins, where hearts mend little by little, and where God’s presence feels close and real.”

Camp New Dawn is made possible through the generosity of community supporters, donors, and dedicated volunteers who give their time, energy, and hearts to ensure each child feels seen and supported.

As Compass reflects on 31 years of Camp New Dawn, one thing remains constant: the power of community to bring light into even the darkest seasons of grief. With the support of volunteers, donors, and families, Camp New Dawn will continue to provide a safe, compassionate space where children and families can find healing, hope, and connection.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has empowered patients to spend their final months as they choose, guiding loved ones through life-limiting diagnoses and teaching healthy ways to manage grief.

Today, Compass is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, our staff and volunteers are dedicated to ensuring that individuals facing the end of life can live their days fully and meaningfully.

