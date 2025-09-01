Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday: Guess the Photo!

Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is goldenrod, Solidago, pictured in photo #2.

Goldenrods are herbaceous perennials belonging to the Asteraceae, or aster, family. There are 75 species of goldenrod native to the United States. They range in hight from under a foot to more than 6′.

Goldenrods are easily recognized by their clusters of tiny, golden flowers that appear in mid to late-August and last into October. These flowers are heavy with pollen that sticks to insects, rather than disperses in the wind. Therefore, goldenrod pollen will not make you sneeze.

All goldenrods are pollinator powerhouses. They bloom in succession, supporting more butterflies and moths than any other perennial. The rapidly disappearing monarch butterfly relies on goldenrod nectar to fuel their long Fall migration to Mexico. Goldenrods are one of the most important late-season sources of pollen and nectar for bees who are provisioning their nests for Winter.=

Goldenrods naturalize quickly in the garden and are easy to grow in full sun and dry-medium, well-drained soil. They have a deep, fibrous root system, and can help prevent soil erosion and improve soil structure.

