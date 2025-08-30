Spy Poetry: For the Bird Singing Before Dawn by Kim Stafford

Editor’s Note: When there is no evidence for hope and when all seems chaos, that is the time we must fill the darkness with song. For who knows what may happen?

Some people presume to be hopeful

when there is no evidence for hope,

to be happy when there is no cause.

Let me say now, I’m with them.

In deep darkness on a cold twig

in a dangerous world, one first

little fluff lets out a peep, a warble,

a song—and in a little while, behold:

the first glimmer comes, then a glow

filters through the misty trees,

then the bold sun rises, then

everyone starts bustling about.

And that first crazy optimist, can we

forgive her for thinking, dawn by dawn,

“Hey, I made that happen!

And oh, life is so fine.”

Kim Stafford is Emeritus Professor at Lewis and Clark College in Oregon. He writes, teaches, and travels to raise the human spirit through poetry. In 1986, he founded the Northwest Writing Institute, and he has published a dozen books of poetry and prose, including The Muses Among Us: Eloquent Listening and Other Pleasures of the Writer’s Craft and 100 Tricks Every Boy Can Do: How My Brother Disappeared. His most recent book is the poetry collection As the Sky Begins to Change (Red Hen Press, 2024). He has taught writing in dozens of schools and community centers, and in Scotland, Italy, Mexico, and Bhutan. In 2018 he was named Oregon’s 9th Poet Laureate for a two-year term.