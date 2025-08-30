Author Carole Weatherford to Speak in Chestertown for One Maryland One Book

Sumner Hall Book Club and the Kent County Public Library are thrilled to announce that Carole Boston Weatherford, award-winning author of Kin: Rooted in Hope, will visit Chestertown on Thursday, September 11, at 3:00 p.m. at Sumner Hall, 206 S. Queen Street, Chestertown.

Weatherford will share insights into her research and writing process for Kin, a work that excavates buried histories and breathes life into untold stories. Light refreshments will be served, and all are welcome. Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended.

In Kin: Rooted in Hope, Weatherford draws upon archival records, family research, and lyrical verse to reconstruct the hidden histories of enslaved people connected to Maryland’s Lloyd family. The book begins with an invocation of the names of the enslaved, an act of remembrance and restoration:

“I call their names: Abram Alice Amey Arianna Antiqua

I call their names: Isaac Jake James Jenny Jim

Every last one, property of the Lloyds,

the state’s preeminent enslavers.

Every last one, with a mind of their own

and a story that ain’t yet been told.

Till now.”

Through such passages, Weatherford reclaims the humanity of those too often reduced to ledger entries, reminding readers that these were people with lives, minds, and legacies.

Her book also presses on timeless questions of endurance:

“Seeking answers to key questions: ‘At what age is hope born, when does resistance first rise up, and when do dreams wither’.”

These words underscore the core of the project: the exploration of how hope survives, how resistance emerges, and how memory safeguards dignity across generations.

Sumner Hall is also home to an active community book club, which brings together readers to engage with works that highlight African American history, culture, and contemporary issues. Partnering with Kent County Public Library for this statewide program reflects the book club’s ongoing mission: to honor the past, confront hard truths, and foster meaningful dialogue through literature.

Free copies of Kin: Rooted in Hope will be available at all Kent County Public Library locations on a first-come, first-served basis. Library card holders may also request to borrow copies delivered to the branch of their choice.

Now in its seventeenth year, One Maryland One Book (OMOB) is Maryland’s first statewide community reading initiative, organized by the Maryland Center for the Book at Maryland Humanities. Each year, one title is selected to spark dialogue in communities across the state, with public programs hosted at libraries, schools, museums, and cultural centers.

This year’s program is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Maryland State Library.

Hosting the event is Sumner Hall, one of only two surviving African American Grand Army of the Republic posts in the United States. Built in 1908, it stands today as a museum, cultural center, and community gathering place dedicated to preserving and celebrating African American history and heritage in Kent County and beyond.

Previously, The Spy interviewed Carol Weatherford and her son, Jeffery. You can watch here.