UM Shore Regional Palliative Care Program Welcomes Nurse Practitioner, Social Worker

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s (UM SRH) Palliative Care Program recently announced the addition of nurse practitioner Megan Morrison, PhD, ARNP, FNP-BC, ACHPN, and Teresa “Terry” Rudman, LCSW-C, a licensed clinical social worker, to the team. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Morrison and Rudman will provide support for patients in the UM SRH Palliative Care Program, which works collaboratively with a patient’s primary care and specialists’ team to relieve the stress and symptoms of serious or chronic illness.

“Megan brings a breadth of experience and knowledge in the palliative care specialty and Terry brings incredibly valuable experience to serve our patients,” said Christina Ball, director, UM Shore Regional Health’s Palliative Care Program. “I have confidence that both will continue to complement our existing team and work diligently to serve our community in a positive way.”

Morrison is board certified as a family nurse practitioner and an advanced certified hospice and palliative nurse. She joined UM SRH from Inova Fairfax Hospital in Fairfax, Va., where she was a nurse practitioner. She has also worked as a nurse practitioner at Kaiser Permanente in Renton, Wash. Her clinical background includes critical care nursing, cardiac and hospice care, as well as in hospital, office and home-based palliative care. She has held teaching positions at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing in Baltimore, Md.; Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash, and Seattle University in Seattle, Wash. She has been a part of extensive research into improving end-of-life care as well as research that focuses on patients with advanced heart failure who are living with left ventricular assist devices and has published many peer-reviewed journal articles. Morrison completed her post-master’s certificate in advance palliative nursing at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Center in Aurora, Colo., and her PhD at the University of Washington and the Cambia Palliative Care Center of Excellence in Seattle, Wash.

Rudman, who recently relocated to the Eastern Shore, has extensive experience in addressing complex psychosocial issues with individuals and families. She earned her Bachelor of Science from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va., and her Master of Social Work from New York University in New York, N.Y. She will provide support for the psychological, social and spiritual needs of patients and families.

For more information or to request a palliative care consult, please contact the UM Shore Regional Palliative Care Program at 410-820-4434 or visit umshoreregional.org/palliativecare.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.