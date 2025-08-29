Federal Harm Registry Seeks Reports from Citizens Hurt by Trump Policies By Gren Whitman

Last January 20, President Trump raised his hand to swear that he’d “preserve, protect, and defend” the United States Constitution.

Upon taking the oath, Trump immediately ordered his minions — guided by the extremist right-wing text, “Project 2025” — to carry out an across-the-board assault on the federal government and various private institutions. Six months later, his assault continues.

Many American citizens have been harmed to date by Trump’s betrayal, and many more will be injured until his depredations are stopped.

Welcome to the Federal Harm Registry. Initiated and managed by the Maryland Democratic Party, this registry offers an immediate remedy to Trump, and a tangible means to fight Trumpism.

The Federal Harm Registry is designed to document the myriad adverse effects of Trump’s maladministration. It’s the tool to register specific harms that citizens have experienced or witnessed. No matter if we are Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, we must be active, not passive.

The Federal Harm Registry is a space for Maryland residents to report their personal stories — cuts to health care, higher living costs, job losses, housing problems, civil rights attacks, or any other consequences of this administration’s harmful policies. These reports will document and provide a guide for the eventual reversal of what’s happening in Maryland and in D.C.

Consider:

As a college student, have you been denied a Pell grant?

Has your family been denied SNAP benefits?

As a farmer, is your corn or soybean crop losing its value?

Have you lost your Medicaid?

Have you been harmed by work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps?

Has your child’s vaccine become unavailable because of an HHS mandate?

As a federal employee, have you been laid off or fired without cause?

Have you been arrested by ICE?

Have you been terminated from the U.S. military because of your sexual identity?

Are Trump’s illegal tariffs forcing you spend more for food and other necessities?

Do you know anyone adversely affected by the closure of Head Start for poor children, as well as child welfare, juvenile justice, and youth care programs?

The Federal Harm Registry invites Marylanders to document each type of damage to them from harmful federal policies under Trump. The registry also offers Marylanders a megaphone to voice their frustrations and fears, and their vision to improve our country.

So, take your first step to report any harm to you by contacting federalharmmd.com.

At federalharmmd.com, you will be able to:

Write or record your story.

Report any harm you’ve experienced, share an opinion, expose federal malpractices, and advocate for policies that help — not injure — Maryland families.

Help to publicize the Federal Harm Registry by sharing on Facebook, X, or LinkedIn.

If you have been harmed by Trump’s maladministration, the information you provide will be used to build a movement for economic justice and dignity. Your party affiliation is of no concern; all are welcome.

Together we can catalog the evils done by Trump’s dangerous, faux populism that’s hurting so many by reporting our injuries to the Federal Harm Registry. Consider doing so today.

Gren Whitman

Note: This article was initially published in Common Sense for the Eastern Shore.