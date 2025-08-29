Chestertown Flashback: Back to School

Kent County students went back to school this week. As students and teachers and parents adjust to the school-year routine and enjoy the new shoes, fresh clean notebooks, and finely sharpened pencils, we share a Flashback photo from a school year in the past. In this undated image, four school-age girls appear in front of a science-themed classroom bulletin board. They all appear to be studiously focused on their reading, unaware of the camera lens.

If you recognize this classroom, or know any of the students pictured, please let us know in the comments below, or by emailing [email protected]. Happy first week of school to all the students and teachers in Kent County schools! Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.