CFF Opens with Spotlight on Environmental Filmmaking — October 10 to 12

October 10 Opening Night begins with “An Evening in Focus: Where Nature Speaks”

Easton, MD — September 1, 2025— The Chesapeake Film Festival launches its 18th season with an unforgettable Environmental Night on Friday, October 10 at the Ebenezer Theater in Easton, Maryland. The opening night program begins with the popular VIP Reception from 5:30 -7:00 pm. This year’s reception theme is “Tides and Talent”, reflecting the Festival’s eastern shore roots and its many regional festival contributors. All-access pass ticket holders are VIPs and will have the opportunity to meet filmmakers, enjoy local cuisine and celebrate opening night in style. All-Access Passes are now available at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com. In addition to the VIP opening event, the pass includes admission to all films, speakers and panels throughout the three-day film festival.

Chesapeake Film Festival’s official 2025 environmental screenings begin after the reception, with “An Evening in Focus: Where Nature Speaks”, hosted by Irene Magafan, CFF President and documentary filmmaker. The special evening of environmental films is generously sponsored by Shared Earth Foundation and The Nature Conservancy. The program features three acclaimed environmental films:

The Maryland premier of Women of Impact – Kenya , produced by the World Wildlife Fund. This inspiring short film spotlights four Kenyan women leading community-based conservation projects.

As wild salmon populations in Idaho approach extinction, The Grand Salmon documents the 1,000 mile kayak expedition by three women to conquer four dams, trace the salmon migration and explore solutions to restoring the dwindling population.

Directed by CFF’s president Irene Magafan and narrated by Ashley Judd, The Bonobo Connection explores bonobo apes’ peaceful matriarchal societies and the urgent need for conservation in the Congo.

The screenings will be followed by a Q&A with acclaimed environmental filmmakers Maggie Stogner and Dave Harp, moderated by CFF’s Irene Magafan. Stogner is a professor of Film and Media Arts at American University in Washington, DC and is the Executive Director of the Center for Environmental Filmmaking. In a series of award-winning films, Harp has documented the beauty, challenges and evolution of the Chesapeake Bay for over 50 years.

Harp’s film Chesapeake Rhythms joins a series of additional environmental films that are featured throughout the festival, including:

Saturday, October 11

From Mountains to Shorelines featuring the US film On Water’s Edge and Look Down Not Up from Nepal. A Q&A with filmmaker Yehuda Goldman follows the screenings.

Water, Wildlife, and the Will to Act featuring US films One Bad Crab , Upstream, Downriver and Chesapeake Rhythms. Irene Magafan, CFF President will moderate as Maggie Stogner and David Harp will team up again to host a follow up Q&A.

Sunday, October 12

Breaking Boundaries: Revealing Truths featuring the Canadian film, The Rewilders.

“Environmental films are always a key pillar of the Chesapeake Film Festival. Year after year, it’s an honor to not only spotlight the content of these inspiring films, but to showcase our amazing local filmmakers, in addition to passionate filmmakers from around the world. Their creativity and vision as environmental documentarians are a compelling call to action”, remarked Cid Collins Walker, festival executive director.

For tickets and to explore full program details, visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

Upcoming Festival Highlights & Key Dates

September 13 – Free Community Preview Event: WYETH – 2PM — Talbot County Free Library

October 10 – Noon — Opening Film – Loving Vincent, Ebenezer Theater

October 10 – 5:30 pm – VIP Reception; 7 pm — Environmental Night, Ebenizer Theater

October 10 to 12 – Ebenezer Theater, Academy Art Museum and Talbot County Free Library – For Tickets and information visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com .

CFF programming is brought to you by our generous sponsors Bluepoint Hospitality, the Shared Earth Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts, Maryland Humanities Council, The Artistic Insights Fund, Maxine Millar, Harley Gates, Philip and Karen Morrison, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, Al and Eleanor Smith, Thomas and Bill Lucks, Talbot County Free Library, Laser Letters, Red Zeppelin Productions, Martin Zell, Gayle Matthei and by generous patrons like you. 2025 CFF Sponsoring hotels include The Tidewater Inn, Inn at Perry Cabin, Sandaway Suites & Beach and Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott.