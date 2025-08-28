Town Manager Search Needs New Approach?

Our town leadership, the mayor and council members, are apparently following the same narrow “search process” for our future Town Manager that was utilized two years ago, the process that gave us our recently and hastily departed Town Manager. Chestertown HR is dutifully managing the ongoing search; the department advertised and posted in same Maryland Town Managers Association publication and same limited Maryland Eastern Shore media outlets as before. The internal HR efforts are apparently far along with remaining finalists now being interviewed. The acting Town Manager is not a candidate and is serving effectively on a temporary basis. With the advertised salary range of 130K, generous benefits, and by utilizing a professional search firm, I believe we can now cast a wider net and attract a much stronger pool of candidates than we did two years ago. With all due respect and appreciation for those working hard for us on this search, I fear by following the same approach as before we risk ending up with a similar pool of undistinguished and lackluster candidates and perhaps a weary finalist looking for a cozy and comfortable landing. (No doubt some of the finalists from two years ago may already be on the short list again!)

Chestertown is a historic and unique river town and has much to offer those who live and work here, especially to energetic and creative and professional Town Managers with impressive credentials who are eager for an exciting opportunity to join, contribute, and lead us forward, along with our volunteer and generous elected officials.

I fail to understand the rush to fill this position, especially since we have a seasoned acting Town Manager who has agreed to serve during a thoughtful search. Let’s be fully transparent here and together undertake a professional search to fill the most important staff position in Chestertown. Yes, a professional search can be time consuming and expensive for our small community with limited resources, but a professional search is likely to be a very smart investment and reap tremendous long-term rewards.

We have a wonderful opportunity to get it right this time. Hopefully, it isn’t too late to seize the moment.

Aubrey Sarvis

Army veteran, retired lawyer and corporate officer.