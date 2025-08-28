Design with Jenn Martella: New Year, New Construction

Today is the 9th anniversary of the debut of my House of the Week Column and since this is the beginning of another new year of columns, it seemed appropriate to feature a new house. This 4.5 acre property with 320 linear feet of shoreline along Peachblossom Creek is located in the newest section of the Cooke’s Hope neighborhood. On the day of my visit, I drove along the street past large lots and turned on this house’s driveway that meandered through the deep front yard edged with towering evergreens that provide privacy from the adjacent properties.

The house’s design pays homage to the Eastern Shore rural vernacular of telescoping wings on each side of the main wing. Gables, porches, shed and hipped roofs enliven the façade and I especially liked the detailing of the main gable with vertical battens that end slightly below the window headers. Modern design elements include the thin profile 2/2 windows with very thin vertical muntins, the two-story vertical arrangement of windows and the mix of both vertical and horizontal Hardie plank siding. The hipped front porch metal roof defines the main entrance to the house.

The rear elevation has a deep and spacious porch that creates a charming outdoor room for relaxing with family or friends. Steps lead down to the back yard (now grassed) that slopes down to Peachblossom Creek. The topography from the house to the Creek reminded me of a house I once rented that had a fairly steep topography. The owner’s landscape architect designed a series of switchback paths and at each turn was a water feature, sculpture, or simply a bench to relax amidst the sights and sounds of nature. This sloped portion of this yard could be similarly transformed to create a path that would end at the water’s edge below.

As I walked up the concrete steps to the front porch, I admired the texture of the columns’ stone bases and the easy care concrete porch floor. The setback at the front of the porch creates this cozy sitting area for one to relax at the end of the day or to await visitors.

As I opened the front door, I admired the spatial variety of the two-story foyer, the high wall opening that frames the vista through the living room to the landscape and the dropped beam that frames the dining room at the side. The white ceilings and walls highlight the beautiful 7-1/2” wide light oak flooring that flows through the house. The stair detailing with wood posts and treads and the thin black spindles as an accent also stands out against the backdrop of white walls. The Craftsman detailing of vertical battens at the stair front wall and the door next to the stair whose header projects slightly past the side jamb add character.

The dropped beam that defines the edge of the dining room is part of the open plan dining-living-kitchen-morning room area. Since the house is brand-new, it has been very tastefully staged so one can see how well their own furnishings would fit. This dining room’s size could easily accommodate a longer table and more chairs for entertaining or family celebrations. Along the front wall, horizontal and vertical trim creates a subtle wainscot, with the top trim aligned with the center rail of the windows. The door past the stair leads to an office.

Opposite the Dining Room and across the Foyer is a large “corner” office at the quietest part of the house. The accent wall of trim adds texture and creates a grid that evokes paneling.

Another wide wall opening visually connects the Dining Room to the adjacent Living Room. In the Living Room, sofas and chairs in neutral tones are grouped around the fireplace with its surround of quartz with subtle veining.

Walking into the kitchen, I admired the open plan’s wall offsets with wrap-around windows and doors at the rear wall for panoramic views of the landscape. The gourmet galley kitchen with an island and a farmhouse sink is the hub of the house and places the cook in the center of the action.

The kitchen is fully equipped with a 48” dual fuel range below a built-in artisan hood, beverage center, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a stylish mix of white and stained cabinetry. I especially liked the trapezoid shape of the pendant lights over the island and the mix of closed upper cabinets and open shelves.

The doorway on the range wall leads to the mud room, powder room and the three-car garage.

I was so envious of this spacious Mud Room with an oversize closet for coats, a bench with open cubbies for boots, a desk for computer work, and the laundry at the end of the room. The large artwork with its perspective of marshes and water is a “window” for this interior room. The door next to the cubbies leads to the three-car garage.

I walked back into the kitchen to the “Morning Room” that benefits from its corner position for sunlight to penetrate deep into the room throughout the day. If one doesn’t need another dining space, this room with walls infilled with large windows would make a charming Snug or Sunroom.

From the Morning Room, a pair of French doors leads to the large covered porch that overlooks the rear yard. The dense wall of mature trees at the side yard provide privacy from the adjacent property . This charming outdoor room with low maintenance finishes offers ample space for both sitting and dining.

The sumptuous Primary Ensuite spans the depth of the house behind the living room. Both a rear triple window and a side single window provide daylight and views of the landscape. This restful retreat detailed with a wainscot of trim and the fireplace with its quartz surround should please anyone. I especially liked how the height of the wainscot easily accommodates a high headboard for a seamless look and the Craftsman detail of the three panel door’s header that is found throughout the house.

The Primary Bath’s gets high marks for its layout of the soaking tub in front of the glass walled shower next to the toilet compartment across from the dual lavatories and storage towers. The warmth of the wood cabinetry stands out against the white tones of the room.

The large Primary Walk-In Closet has two equal compartments with a window in each area for daylight. The wall between the compartments would be a great spot for artwork or a full length mirror.

Having explored the main floor, I walked up the stair to the second floor and enjoyed how the vertical arrangement of windows changes one’s view of the landscape with each step. The wall plane above the Dining Room cries out for a large colorful abstract painting or wall hanging!

Only the first floor was staged but I explored the second floor’s layout of three bedroom ensuites and a loft area that could be a sitting room for the bedrooms. This spacious bedroom has a center picture window between single operable units that overlook the rear landscape to Peachblossom Creek.

Each bathroom has neutral finishes so one can add colorful towels and accessories to suit one’s taste.

This 5002 gsf house includes a lower level with a wide exterior stair at one side of the house. This huge multi-purpose room offers myriad uses and this level also includes a bedroom, full bath and storage rooms.

New construction with low maintenance exterior materials in the highly desirable Cooke’s Hope neighborhood along Peachblossom Creek; main level’s amenities include front and rear porches for outdoor enjoyment; open plan living-dining-kitchen-morning room for indoor-outdoor flow and a luxurious main level Primary Suite with a spa shower. The second floor ensuite bedrooms share a sitting room and the walk up basement has a finished recreation room, bedroom and full bathroom along with storage areas. High end flooring, custom cabinetry, trim and lighting fixtures enhance this move-in ready family home. The builder’s inclusion of both batt and blown-in insulation, concrete foundation, 2 x 6 framing, fire suppression system and passive radon mitigation are highlights of the extensive list of high-end materials and products that make this house an exceptional home. Bravo!

