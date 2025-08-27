Students return to KCPS

Kent County Public Schools sprang back to life this week as students filled hallways and classrooms for the start the new year.

Monday, Aug. 25 saw the return of students in grades one through six and high school freshmen.

Upperclassmen at the middle and high schools returned Tuesday and prekindergartners and kindergarteners got their first taste of school on Wednesday.

On Monday, Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas toured each building, visiting with principals, teachers and students.

“Monday was an exciting day as we opened another academic year,” Dr. McComas said. “Students engaged in team building and organizational activities to start the year off on a positive and productive note. I am optimistic for the upcoming weeks and months ahead for our students, parents and faculty.”

Dr. McComas was joined on her school tours by special guests.

Starting the day at Kent County Middle School, Kent County Board of Education member Laura McKenzie and Kent County Commissioner Albert Nickerson toured the building with Dr. McComas and Principal Mark Buckel.

At Kent County High School, Director of Teaching and Learning Gina Jachimowicz was on hand for the morning’s freshmen orientation session. The program included upperclassmen leading a roundtable discussion about the ins and outs of high school.

Board of Education President Trish McGee stopped by for the visit at H.H. Garnet Elementary School, where she serves as a Character Counts! coach and Del. Jay Jacobs, R-36-Kent, walked Rock Hall Elementary School in his hometown.

McGee sensed the excitement for the start of the year the previous week when schools hosted their annual open houses for parents. She said that feeling was even stronger Monday when students were getting back into the swing of things.

“On Monday, the staff and students had jumped right in and learning was already going on. The custodial and cafeteria teams added to the upbeat start, greeting everyone with smiles,” she said. “It was such a bright, sunny day and you could feel that same positive vibe throughout the building.”

Kent County Public Schools welcomed six new educators this year: Christine Ballah, Sarah Childers, Cynthia Clark, Olivia Heidelmark and Katie Shurter all at H.H. Garnet Elementary School, Sarah Childers at Rock Hall Elementary School and Megan Jones at Kent County High School.

They were greeted with a big round of applause during the annual back-to-school all-staff conference held Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Kent County High School.

“Thank you for joining Kent County Public Schools,” Hushion told the new teachers. “We hope you have a fantastic school year.”

The day also featured length-of-service awards for employees hitting five-year career milestones, with Gary Grimes and Michelle Phillips topping the list at 35 years each.

Hushion led a celebration for those teachers who made tenure this year: Ashley Spittel, Kelly Anne Turner, Michelle Phillips, Randy Mills, Anna Lill, Shannon Kennedy, Taylor Johnston, Aileen Ingaglio, Cherie Huhn, Jonathan Fitch, Kaitlin Falls, Jennifer Kuhl-Depp, Gary Duren, Kathleen Devine, Lisa Cusik, Samantha Cawthorne, Veronica Clampitt, James Beck and Breanna Reardon.

“This year we are very proud to have our largest class of staff who are earning tenure,” Hushion said. “Tenure is a very, very important and significant achievement as an educator.”

Kent County Middle School teacher Cheryl Fracassi is the 2025 Teacher of the Year for Kent County Public Schools. On Aug. 20, she received a Ford Escape from Hertrich Ford of Elkton to drive for the year.

Mike Croce, Hertrich Ford of Elkton general manager, was on hand at the conference to show Fracassi her new wheels and pass her the keys.

“We’d like to thank all the teachers that are here for the job you guys do,” Croce said.

Dr. Danny Brassell visited Kent County High School to give the keynote address for the back-to-school conference and hosted a workshop with teachers in the afternoon, focused on bringing joy and excitement to the classroom.

“Danny shared humorous and heartwarming stories intended to provide a message of hope and dedication. He reminded all staff to laugh at themselves while focusing on the serious business of improving student learning,” Jachimowicz said.

With schools back in session, there will be lots of news coming out of Kent County Public Schools. Check www.kent.k12.md.us and the schools’ Facebook pages for the latest updates.

Have the news delivered straight to your mobile device via push notifications from the Kent County Public Schools app.

The free mobile app is available in the Apple App Store and on Google Play; just search “Kent County Public Schools” and hit download.