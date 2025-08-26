Rock Hall Rising: A Talk with James Cook

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rock Hall Mayor James Cook says the small bayside town is experiencing a surge of new businesses, infrastructure improvements, and renewed energy on its Main Street.

“In just this year alone, there are four new businesses on Main Street, with countless more across town,” Cook said in an interview this week. “People are telling me, ‘Main Street feels alive again,’ and I haven’t heard that in decades.”

Among the newcomers are Rock Hall Brewing Company, which has quickly become a Main Street draw, and a new crepe café founded by a young entrepreneur, Aiden. Cook said he was struck by the spirit behind the venture: “He told me, ‘I just got really passionate about cooking, and I decided I like crepes, and I wanted to share it with people.’ That is so beautiful—and for him to choose Rock Hall, because he felt it was open to different things, says a lot about this community.”

Cook credits the Greater Rock Hall Business Association and Rock Hall Main Street for helping revitalize storefronts through nearly $1 million in grant funding over the past three years. “They’ve brought in façade grants and building improvement grants that make the big lifts possible for the average person with a great idea,” he said.

But Cook emphasized that the town’s renewal extends beyond business openings. “We had a $60–70 million infrastructure challenge when I came in,” he said. “Since then, we’ve installed new water filtration systems, replaced mains, and secured funding for a $32 million wastewater treatment plant. Close to $28 million of that is grant money—something Rock Hall never leveraged before.”

Looking ahead, Cook sees two major challenges: dredging the town’s harbor and ensuring Rock Hall remains affordable for year-round residents.

“The harbor is Rock Hall’s lifeblood, but the Army Corps of Engineers cut us out of its latest dredging project,” Cook explained. “We don’t have jurisdiction, but we do have a cultural say. We’ve been pressing to stay at the table—it’s vital for our economy, for our watermen, and for recreation.”

Housing is another pressing issue. Nearly a third of Rock Hall’s housing stock is made up of second homes or short-term rentals. “That’s a huge impediment to keeping younger people here,” Cook said. To address it, the town recently legalized accessory dwelling units for full-time rental, reduced restrictions on Main Street apartments, and opened zoning for manufactured homes.

“If you want to live in Rock Hall, there should be opportunity for you,” Cook said. “A town can’t just be its businesses and its visitors—it has to be the people who live here day in and day out. That’s what makes Rock Hall special.”

Cook added with a smile: “I’m very passionate about this place. I love Rock Hall.”