Mainstay Honors Jimmy Buffett August 31

To honor the memory and musical legacy of Jimmy Buffett, there will be a concert featuring his greatest hits on the outdoor amphitheater stage of Rock Hall’s iconic music venue, The Mainstay, on Sunday, August 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with special guests, including steel pan virtuoso Trevor Stubbs, the music will be performed by Rock Hall favorites, The Singing Captains.

Buffett, whose greatest fame came from a catalogue of songs extolling a laid-back seaside lifestyle featuring good food, good friends and good times, died at the age of 76 on Sept. 1, 2023 due to complications from a rare form of skin cancer. His music – hits like Margaritaville, Son of a Son of a Sailor, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fins, It’s Five O’clock Somewhere, A Pirate Looks at Forty, Volcano, Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes – live on as a testament to his writing and performing career.

The Labor Day-weekend show is free to the public, with a suggested donation of $10 to help The Mainstay continue to provide a wide array of live music offerings to the community. The Mainstay bar will be open, offering margaritas and much more. Get The Scoop will be selling ice cream, and That Place on Main will, indeed, have Cheeseburgers in Paradise on sale at the show.

Stubbs, the steel pan player, will open the show with a short solo set before joining The Singing Captains on many of Buffett’s Caribbean-flavored numbers. A performer who has previously appeared at The Mainstay, Stubbs is originally from Trinidad, where his instrument was first fashioned out of industrial steel drums.

“This will be a family-friendly celebration of music, memories and Margaritaville vibes,” said Mark Einstein, a member of The Singing Captains, and president of The Mainstay Board of Directors.

Buffett sold more than 20 million records during his career, and 17 of his albums were either gold or platinum in sales. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

Those attending the Buffett celebration at The Mainstay will find plenty of seating at the open-air amphitheater, but if so inclined, there is room on the lawn for beach chairs, too. Visitors can bring those, wiggle their toes in the grass, and pretend it is sand.

“Wear your loudest shirt and come help us toast Jimmy,” Einstein said.