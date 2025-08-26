Kent County Announces New Website Design

Kent County Government is excited to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, created to provide residents, businesses, and visitors with a more user-friendly, modern, and accessible online experience.

The updated website, available at www.kentcounty.com, features a fresh, mobile-responsive design, improved navigation, and enhanced accessibility standards, ensuring that all users can quickly find the information and services they need. The redesign reflects Kent County’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and community engagement.

Key features of the new website include:

Streamlined Navigation: Simplified menus to make it easier for users to locate county services, resources, and news.

Mobile-Friendly Experience: Optimized for viewing on smartphones, tablets, and desktop devices.

Enhanced Accessibility: Built to meet modern web accessibility standards, providing a better experience for all users, including those with disabilities.

Interactive Tools: Quick access to online bill payment, forms, business directory, and calendar of events.

Fresh Look and Feel: A modern design that highlights the beauty, history, and vibrant community of Kent County, Maryland.

The new website has been a year-long collaboration with the County’s Information Technology (IT) and Economic and Tourism Development (ETD) Departments, with Sandy Nordhoff (IT) and Katie Abbott (ETD) leading the way. Input from all County Departments was included, ensuring accurate information, easy navigation, and user-friendly access to County services and resources.

The new website offers a more convenient way to submit an event for the Events Calendar. You will no longer need an event manager account, and anyone can now submit a request for an event to be added to the calendar by completing the form located at: http://bit.ly/47NIqZz

The County invites businesses and organizations to review their directory listing and submit any updates or revisions to: https://bit.ly/465ZfO6

The County also welcomes residents and visitors to explore the new website and share feedback to help continue improving the user experience. Feedback may be shared by emailing: [email protected]